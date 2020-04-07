Making county commute is a privilege, not a burden - O'Connell

O’Connell is one of many inter-county players to make regular visits home for training throughout the year, although he is grounded at present amid the coronavirus crisis. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

The commute home for inter-county training is bemoaned by many and cited regularly as the reason why players drop away from squads but Monaghan star Karl O'Connell sees it as a privilege rather than a burden.

Based in Dublin, where he works in HR for Swissport, O'Connell (above) is one of many inter-county players to make regular visits home for training throughout the year, although he is grounded at present amid the coronavirus crisis.

The former All-Star defender feels that hours on the road are a small sacrifice to make for the Farney cause and absence has made his heart grow fonder as he patiently awaits a return to GAA action.

"It's a simple thing and it kind of annoys me the way some people make a big deal of it but if you don't want to do it (commuting), you don't do it. Nobody is really forcing you; county players are over 18 so they can make a decision themselves," O'Connell says.

"There's good days and there's bad days with the journey up, you could be in a car pool and having a bit of craic with the boys or you could be on your own sometimes and that's grand too. It's not the end of the world.

Grateful

"You miss training with the lads now. I never give out about going training but this proves to me that I'm very grateful to be in the position that I've been in for the last eight years to train and play for Monaghan.

"It's tough and it's lonely and when you do play a team sport for most of your life, you do need the lads around you to have on your shoulder and particularly being long distance, you need the boys there."

O'Connell believes that Monaghan have been blessed with low drop-out rates throughout his county career and the 31-year-old is adamant that such dedication has been central to exceeding the expectations of many and securing Ulster SFC titles in 2013 and '15.

"Our turnover of players dropping out has been low and without a doubt that's been a big help through the good years that we've had.

"It's huge for a team to gel and a lot of us just put our heads down and get on with it.

"I'd expect that's the same with a lot of other counties, it's the grafting part of it and it does help when boys don't come in and out. A lot of boys have really put their head down over the last decade and just went through it until they couldn't go any longer."

Indo Sport