Major blow for Mayo as Tommy Conroy set to miss 2022 season after ACL injury

Mayo star Tommy Conroy is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after it was confirmed that he damaged his cruciate knee ligament while on Sigerson Cup duty with NUI Galway on Tuesday night.

Having played a full game just 48 hours earlier as Mayo drew with Donegal in their National League opener, Conroy suffered his injury late in the first half in their quarter-final win over Letterkenny IT and failed to reappear on the restart.

And in a statement, Mayo confirmed the extent of the injury.

“Mayo GAA would like to confirm that Tommy Conroy picked up a serious knee injury while playing for NUI Galway in the Sigerson Cup Quarter Final on Tuesday evening. The Neale GAA club player left the field of play shortly before half time and did not return to the action.

“The Mayo GAA medical team did a full assessment and examination today and have confirmed that Tommy suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

Manager James Horan stated that Conroy will remain part of the panel.

“Tommy is such a great person and player,” said the Mayo boss. “We all wish him well during his rehabilitation. Tommy will still play a huge part in Mayo's season and will remain very much part of the panel. Unfortunately, injuries like this are part of sport. I know all the players will rally around Tommy and I am sure it will galvanise the entire team, but I know his injury will inspire other players to drive forward, step up and follow in his boots.”

A nominee for Young Footballer of the Year in 2020, Conroy’s absence will be a significant blow. Since making his debut in 2020, he has emerged as a senior figure in the Mayo attack. He was central as Mayo rallied to see off Dublin in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final and was the county’s top scorer from play with two points as they disappointed in the decider against Tyrone.

Horan does have options in attack however as Cillian O’Connor is set to return in the coming weeks while Mayo also welcomed Jason Doherty back to the side last weekend after a lengthy absence.

The Connacht men travel to Clones this weekend to face Monaghan in the second round of the league.