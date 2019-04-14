Major blow for Donegal as Odhran MacNiallais confirms departure from Declan Bonner's squad

Donegal's All-Ireland SFC aspirations have been hit with a major blow as Odhran MacNiallais confirmed that he will play no part in Declan Bonner's squad for the summer.

Rumours had been circulating that MacNiallais would not return to the Donegal fold after Gaoth Dobhair's All-Ireland club SFC semi-final defeat to Corofin in February and the talented midfielder confirmed his departure to the Donegal Democrat today.

MacNiallais was inspirational as Gaoth Dobhair landed their maiden Ulster SFC club crown but admits that he "no real interest in football at the moment" and will take some time out.

Reigning Ulster champions Donegal – fresh from their Division 2 League final defeat of Meath – open their campaign in the quarter-finals against Fermanagh in Brewster Park on May 26 in a repeat of last year's provincial decider.

