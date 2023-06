All-Ireland SFC, Group 4 Round 2: Monaghan 1-23, Clare 1-18

Supporters flock to Jack McCarron of Monaghan after the All-Ireland SFC Round 2 match against Clare in Clones. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

When Monaghan secured a precious draw in Derry eight days earlier, Jack McCarron was limited to a relatively brief cameo late on. Yesterday, back in his Clones stomping ground, he started and finished … or rather, he couldn’t stop finishing.