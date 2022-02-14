Maggie Farrelly to make more history by becoming first women to referee men’s Allianz Football League game

MAGGIE Farrelly will make yet more history on Sunday by becoming the first woman to referee a men’s Allianz Football League game.

The Cavan woman has been appointed to oversee the Division 4 clash between Leitrim and London in Carrick-On-Shannon.

Farrelly was one of five referees recently added to the national referees panel before the start of the season and the CCCC’s decision to give her the game on Sunday is yet another personal milestone.

On Saturday, Farrelly was part of Seán Hurson’s team of officials for the All-Ireland men’s club football final.

Last November, she became the first woman to oversee a senior men’s county final, when she took charge of the Cavan SFC decider replay between Ramor United Gowna.

Speaking afterwards, Farrelly – from the Laragh United club – admitted: “of course, being the first to do something, you’re always going to get a wee bit of limelight.

“I never envisaged that happening. I was just doing something for the club – they had no club referee. I genuinely did think that I was only going to be refereeing juvenile football.

“Lo and behold today, I’ve accomplished my dream. Once you get in on it, you start to enjoy and want to be the same as everybody else – achieving that ultimate goal of refereeing a county senior final.”

In 2015, Farrelly became the first woman to referee a men's senior Gaelic football game, the McKenna Cup match between Fermanagh and St Mary's University in Garvaghey.

She was also given the All-Ireland junior football semi-final between Kilmeena and Clonbullogue last month.