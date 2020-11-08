Macauley recalls his battle to get into Gilroy's good books

Michael Darragh Macauley, a seven-time All-Ireland winner and former Footballer of the Year, has spoken of how he dealt with an early rejection by the Dublin selectors. In an interview that appears in a comprehensive written history of Ballyboden St Enda's, soon to be released, he recalls the experience of being overlooked at county trials.

After playing "out of my skin" in a trial game in November 2008, Macauley didn't make the cut, with eight midfielders chosen ahead of him by newly-appointed manager Pat Gilroy.

Instead, Ballyboden's 2009 senior club championship win became his springboard to county recognition.

"Pat Gilroy picked eight midfielders for his initial squad, and I wasn't one of them," he recalls. "In the club championship that year I had a target on the backs of all eight of those midfielders."

Ballyboden's win, a first in 14 years and only second ever, came in the same year that Gilroy's Dublin side was trounced by Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-final by 17 points. "Going back to 'Boden and doing what we did that year meant the club couldn't be ignored anymore," says Macauley, "and Darragh Nelson and myself were asked up to training."

Balyboden marked 50 years in existence, their Golden Anniversary, in 2019. Since its formation it has become one of the largest GAA clubs in the country, with 170 teams and over 3,000 members. As well as four senior football titles the club has won the senior hurling championship seven times and earned much success in camogie and ladies' football. This year was tinged with sadness following the death of ex-chairman Brendan Moran, a brother of the former Dublin and Manchester United star Kevin, who actually commissioned the history while he was serving as chair.

The author Gerry O'Sullivan, a long-time club member, said the idea of bringing out a club history was first mooted around the GAA's centenary year in 1984. But it was decided it was too soon in the club's history.

Macauley is one of many club players to feature. Although he represented Dublin at minor and under 21 level, he didn't make his first senior appearance until he was 23, in a National League game in February 2010 against Kerry in Killarney. Dublin won a match that was a significant psychological boost after the devastating loss the previous year, with Macauley scoring the last of their points in a 1-12 to 1-10 victory. It marked Dublin's first away league win against Kerry in 26 years and featured only five players who were on the side crushed the previous August.

Now 34, he has committed to Dublin for another season, with Dessie Farrell's side having opened their bid to win six in a row by beating Westmeath in Portlaoise last night.

"When the Dubs' dream became more realistic I initially just wanted to play in Croke Park, wear the jersey, even if it was only once," Macauley says of his vaulting ambition. "Then that happened and I just wanted to start, then just score a goal, then win an All-Ireland. What I'm saying is, the goalposts are constantly changing and no player worth his or her salt will count their medals while they're still playing."

The account of Ballyboden's half-century in existence runs to over 650 pages, the well-illustrated and researched work befitting the club's stature and success. RTÉ's George Lee appears in a 1981 team picture and another past player pictured in 1984, John Grimes, a Limerick native, has probably gained greater attention for being father to the musical duo, Jedward.

The club's ties to the roots of Dublin's football revival is also documented. Seán Doherty talks of his captaincy in 1974 when they broke through under Kevin Heffernan to win a first All-Ireland in 11 years. "Leading the team out of the tunnel to the pitch, it was not what I expected," he says of that final. "You see the crowd starting to rise in front of you and the cheering starts and you have never heard such noise. You lose all feeling, you feel you are running on air, not sure if you are running or walking."

How he came to be captain, as 'Boden was not a strong football club at the time, is also explained. Traditionally the county champions, then UCD, would nominate the captain. But the favourite candidate, Pat O'Neill, dropped off the panel due to illness and Heffernan made the call to appoint Doherty. "He changed the nomination process," explains Doherty. "I had been captain of the Dublin junior team as well as the Ballyboden Wanderers/Ballyboden St Enda's junior and intermediate teams. He approached me and I accepted. I was captain for '73, '74 and '75."

A History of Ballyboden St Enda's will be available to order on the club's website www.ballyboden.ie.

