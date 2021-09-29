Luke Towey tipped for Sligo return after two-year AFL stint

Luke Towey is being tipped to bring his time in the AFL to an end and return to Sligo later this year.

In what would be a boost to Sligo manager Tony McEntee, Towey is expected to return to Ireland after two seasons in Down Under.

The St Molaise Gaels man, who signed with the Gold Coast Suns in late 2019, is set to join Kerry’s Stefan Okunbor in returning home. The Kerry defender's return home was confirmed by his club Geelong earlier this year.

Neither Okunbor nor Towey managed a senior AFL appearance with injury and covid lockdown severely limiting chances for Irish recruits to develop their game.

"Stefan showed great desire and commitment to become a better player,” Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

“He was limited by injury and the lack of games through the shutdown. He is now back in Ireland and we hope he can enjoy a successful Gaelic football career."

Their departure brings to 11 the number of Irish players currently attached to clubs, down from a record high of 17 in 2020. The recently completed 2021 season saw 14 Irish recruits at nine different clubs but Anton Tohill has also since opted to return to Derry.

As it stands, Conor Nash (Hawthorn/Meath), Zach Tuohy (Geelong/Laois), Mark O’Connor (Geelong/Kerry) Cian McBride (Essendon/Meath), Colin O’Riordan (Sydney Swans/Tipperary), Barry O’Connor (Sydney Swans/Wexford), Mark Keane (Collingwood/Cork), James Madden (Brisbane/Dublin), Deividas Uosis (Brisbane/Kerry), Callum Brown (GWS Giants/Derry) and Darragh Joyce (St Kilda/Kilkenny) are still signed with AFL clubs.