Luke Loughlin goal provides spark for dominant Westmeath

Westmeath 4-16 Longford 0-9

A dominant second-half display saw Westmeath comprehensively defeat neighbours Longford and leave them rooted to the bottom of Division 3 with two defeats from two.

Trailing by one point at the break, the Lake County turned on the style in the second half with four goals. Longford only scored one point in that half through Darren Gallagher.

Playing with a strong breeze Longford kicked over over five points in a row midway through the first half to open up a four-point lead in the 32nd minute. Three of those were excellent scores from Dessie Reynolds.

Westmeath were back in the game at half-time with points from John Heslin (free), Lorcan Dolan and a superb Senan Baker effort. The deficit was just two points.

The second half belonged to Westmeath, as they completely dominated proceedings. They got their first goal in the 43rd minute through Luke Loughlin. The second came from Lorcan Dolan, Heslin got a third in the 66th minute and right at the end Sam McCartin grabbed a fourth.

Longford ended the game with 13 players, as David McGivney and Andrew Farrell both received yellow and black cards.

Scorers - Westmeath: J Heslin 1-5 (5f), S McCartan, L Dolan, L Loughlin 1-1 each, C McCormack, S Smith 0-2 each, S Baker, N Harte, R O’Toole, R Connellan 0-1 each. Longford: D Reynolds 0-4 (1m), D McGivney 0-2 (1f), D Galagher, D Mimnagh, J Hagan 0-1 each. Westmeath: J Daly 7; D Scahill 7, K Maguire 7, S Baker 7; N Harte 7, R Wallace 7, J Dolan 8; S McCartan 7, C McCormack 7; S Duncan 7, R O’Toole 7, R Connellan 7; L Dolan 7, J Heslin 8, L Loughlin 7. Subs: S Smith 7 for L Dolan (58), K Martin 6 for Baker (61), C Dillon for J Dolan (62), A McCormack for Duncan and S Dempsey for Loughlin (68).

Longford: P Collum 5; P Fox 5, A Farrell 5, PJ Masterson 6; R Moffett 6, G Rogers 5, I O’Sullivan 5; D Gallagher 5, F Sheridan 5; M Quinn 5, D Mimnagh 5, K McGann 5; J Hagan 5, D McGivney 5, D Reynolds 6. Subs: R Brady 5 for McGann, P Lynn 5 for Rogers and J Macken 5 for Sheridan (53), P Foy for Mimnagh (65)

Referee: N McKenna (Monaghan)