Louth’s ‘never give up’ attitude sees them stage heroic fightback

When Ronan O’Toole put eight points between the sides right on the stroke of half-time, it looked like Louth would be bowing out of the Leinster Championship to the reigning Tailteann Cup champions Westmeath in Navan.

Louth, however, pinned their ears back and stunned the Midlanders with a swashbuckling second-half display that will now see them play in a provincial semi-final for the first time since 2010.

The returning Sam Mulroy fired home a 48th-minute penalty to ignite the comeback and Liam Jackson levelled with the game’s next score eight minutes later.

For winning manager Mickey Harte, he had no sense that his side were on course for another quarter-final exit despite O’Toole’s well-worked goal after playing a defence splitting one-two with Ronan Wallace.

“No, I never give up on anything,” Harte insisted. “That was the message at half-time with our team. This game appears to be out but look at what we butchered in the first half. We could have been ahead in that game at half-time instead of being eight down.”

In fact, Harte, drawing in on his vast experience, reckons that O’Toole’s late first-half goal was more beneficial to Louth than Dessie Dolan’s outfit.

“I have experienced it before, at several levels. I’ve experienced it with club football, county football a team getting a goal, even a very high-class team, getting a goal just before half-time to push a team to a six-point lead from a three-point lead and it can be dangerous to a team that gets that. And it has been seen in the past and there’s another example of it today.

“There is a sense of the job done, when somebody has a good lead. They don’t mean to be that way, but it seeps into them a little bit. ‘We have the deal done here, we just have to see the game out.’

“And it is very hard to guard against that, not that if I had an eight-point lead I wouldn’t enjoy it but it is dangerous too. Never let up and never give up.”

Westmeath’s shooting in the opening half was sublime. Luke Loughlin had three points in the first half alone and with their low wide count too, everything was going in the Lake County’s favour but Louth dismantled them in the second half.

Mulroy put an indifferent first half behind him to land the opening free upon the resumption to set the tone. O’Toole and John Heslin did try to stem the swell of momentum but, after Jackson’s rasping equaliser, Louth midfielder Conor Early landed two excellent points in a row. Mulroy then saw the game out with a free. Relief all round for Harte.

SCORERS – Louth: S Mulroy 1-4 (1-0 pen, 4f); L Jackson 1-0; C Grimes, C Earl 0-2 each; N Sharkey, D McKenny 0-1 each. Westmeath: R O’Toole 1-1; L Loughlin (1 ‘45), J Heslin (2f) 0-3 each; S Baker 0-2; R Connellan, S Smith 0-1 each.

LOUTH – J Califf 7; D Corcoran 6, P Lynch 6, D McKenny 7; L Grey 7, N Sharkey 7, C Murphy 6; T Durnin 6, C Early 9; C McKeever 7, C Downey 6, C Grimes 8; D McConnon 5, S Mulroy 7, R Burns 6. Subs: C Lennon 8 for McConnon (h-t), L Jackson 7 for Murphy (h-t), P Mathews 7 for Burns (51), A Williams 6 for Lynch (61), C McCaul 6 for McKeever (69), O McGuinness 6 for Grimes (HIA 74).

REF – J Molloy (Galway)



