Louth 'will not be offering Wayne Kierans a third year' in charge as hunt for new manager begins

LOUTH are on the hunt for a new senior football manager.

A statement from the county board released this morning revealed that they “will not be offering Wayne Kierans a third year” in the role.

Kieran was appointed in October 2018 to succeed Peter McGrath.

The O’Connell’s clubman’s two-year term officially came to an end when Louth were knocked out of the Leinster SFC with a defeat by Longford last weekend.

His appointment included the option of a third season upon review, one the Louth board have decided not to take.

Louth recorded one Championship win during his tenure – against Wexford in last year’s Leinster SFC.

That put them into a provincial quarter-final against Dublin, where Louth were beaten by 26 points.

They subsequently lost to Antrim in the qualifiers.

In Kierans first year, Louth finished fourth in Division 3 of the League. This year, however, they were relegated, having finished bottom of the table with two points and just one win.

The county board statement thanked Kierans and his backroom team of Cathal Murray, Liam Kelleher, Ciaran Marks and Shane McCoy for their efforts.

“They have shown professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication and continued courtesy over the last two years and we have enjoyed a positive working relationship with Wayne and his Management Team,” it said.

“Louth GAA would like to wish Wayne and his Management Team all the best in their future endeavours.”

“We will now immediately begin the process in seeking a New Senior Football Team Manager.

“A sub-committee consisting of Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Sean McClean, Aidan Berrill and Francie McMullen have been appointed to oversee this process.”

Online Editors