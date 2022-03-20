Louth see off Antrim to move within touching distance of Division Two

Louth are within touching distance of Division Two football after a significant victory over Antrim.

The importance of the win in Ardee means Louth can top the table next week with a win against Wicklow but Mickey Harte’s side could also advance even if they fail to win in Aughrim, provided promotion does not come down to score difference with a Limerick draw next weekend.

Permutations aside, Louth were comfortable for the majority of this contest thanks once again to their scorer in chief Sam Mulroy, who notched 1-9 in total.

Most importantly, however, was Mulroy’s impact in the second half as the Louth captain amounted for all of the hosts' tally in a display of sheer leadership.

With the hosts leading 0-10 to 0-5, Dermot McAleese turned the game on its head momentarily in the 50th minute when he rose at the back post to punch the ball past James Califf in the Louth goal.

Against the run of play, Louth were under pressure for the first time in the game and even more so when both Murray brothers made it a one-point game, 0-11 to 1-7.

However, Mulroy made certain of the two points on offer in the next passage of play when he palmed home a looping Ciarán Byrne effort.

Scorers— Louth S Mulroy 1-9 (7f 145’), D McConnon 0-2 (1m), T Durnin 0-1. Antrim R Murray 0-3, (1f) D McAleese 1-0, T McCann (1’45) and C Murray 0-2 each, R McCann 0-1(f)

Louth: J Califf 7; D McKenny 8, B Duffy 7, D Corcoran 7; L Grey 6, N Sharkey 7, C McKeever 9; T Durnin 8, J Clutterbuck 7; L Jackson 7, S Mulroy 8, C Lennon 7; D McConnon 7, C Downey 7, R Burns 5. Subs: D Nally 6 for Burns (15), T Jackson 6 for Sharkey (51), C Byrne 6 for McConnon (54), G Malone 7 for Grey (57), S Healy 6 for Clutterbuck (72), J Murphy 6 for Durnin (74).

Antrim: O Kerr 6; E McCabe 6, R Johnston 6, J Laverty 6; P McAleer 6, P Healy 6, D McAleese 7; M McCann 6, M Johnston 6; R Murray 7, M Jordan 6, R McCann 6; T McCann 6, C Murray 6, O Eastwood 5. Subs: P Shivers 5 for Eastwood (27), K Small 6 for M Johnston (42), P McCormick 5 for McAleer (50), E Hynds 6 for R Murray (66), B McCormick 6 for McAleese (66).

Ref: P Maguire (Longford)