Louth pick Páirc Tailteann in Navan for their ‘home’ All-Ireland qualifiers as Kildare weigh up options

Louth's Conor Grimes greets some Wee supporters after their Leinster SFC quarter-final win over Westmeath at Páirc Tailteann in Navan. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Louth will play their 'home' All-Ireland qualifier game in Páirc Tailteann in Navan, the county's chair Peter Fitzpatrick has confirmed.

Louth have been using St Mary's Ardee as their home venue for league games, beating Limerick, Cork and Kildare there in the Allianz Division 2 and losing to Derry by just a goal.

But capacity for a championship qualifier does not fit new criteria laid down and Louth's first round game, against Roscommon if they win the Leinster final against Dublin or Cork if they lose on Sunday week, will be in Navan on the weekend of May 27/28.

Counties have had to nominate 'home' venues that can accommodate crowds of 3,500 or 80pc of the expected crowd for their round robin qualifier games ahead of tomorrow's confirmation of fixtures which will be issued by the Central Competition Controls Committee. Ardee's capacity during the league was around 2,600.

The GAA's Management Committee adopted a proposal from the CCCC at their most recent meeting to put in place a stipulation with regard to a minimum capacity for championship games. Some 15,000 Louth supporters are expected to attend the Leinster final.

Louth have a very good record in Navan and this year have beaten Meath in Division 2 of the Allianz League and Westmeath in a Leinster quarter-final there.

Back in 2006, their current manager Mickey Harte was in charge of then All-Ireland champions Tyrone as they were held to a draw in a qualifier game. Tyrone won the replay in Omagh.

Louth are in the process of putting out to tender a new 14,000 capacity stadium outside Dundalk that Fitzpatrick hopes will be ready by the end of next year.

Kildare must also nominate a venue as St Conleth's Park in Newbridge is currently undergoing redevelopment.

If the Leinster final goes to form and Dublin win, they'll meet Kildare in the second round, a home game for Kildare.

But in light of Glenn Ryan's strongly expressed sentiments last weekend, Croke Park is most unlikely to be their chosen home venue for that and the game is set for Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow or O'Moore Park in Portlaoise.