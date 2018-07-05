Louth are on the hunt for a new manager as Pete McGrath has stepped down after just one season on charge.

Louth on hunt for new manager as Pete McGrath steps down after just one season

McGrath, who steered his native Down to All-Ireland titles in 1991 and 1994, had been considering his position after a poor first season at the helm.

Louth suffered relegation from Division 2 without winning a game and then lost to Carlow in the Leinster championship.

They recovered to beat London in Ruislip in the qualifiers before losing out to Leitrim.

"Following on from discussions with our senior football manager, we wish to confirm that Pete McGrath has decided to step down from the position of manager of the Louth senior football team," a Louth statement read.

"Louth GAA would like to place on record our appreciation to Pete and his backroom team for all their efforts and commitment with our senior squad this year."

Online Editors