Louth hold off stubborn Wicklow to move into Leinster MFC quarter-final

Wicklow 0-10 Louth 0-12

Louth escaped from Echelon Park in Aughrim with a place in the Electric Ireland Leinster MFC quarter final after holding off a stubborn Wicklow outfit. With Louth dominant throughout the visitors could not fully put the hosts away over the sixty minutes.

After going behind four times on two separate occasions to draw level, Jonathon Daniels will be proud of his side's efforts. When Eddie Cullen landed his second free of the second period to level, it looked like Wicklow were going to push on to the next round.

However, Louth centre forward Dylan Shevlin fired over an inspirational point that broke Wicklow’s stunning momentum. Despite substitute Joe Heatly levelling again, Dundalk Gaels pair Padraic Tinnelly and Tony McDonnell along with Louth captain Adam Gillespie pushed the travelling youngsters into a lead they would not relinquish.

Gillespie again, was the Wee County’s main man, the young forward has amassed 2-25 in four games across this campaign. It was Ardee players ability to snatch early points in each half that would prove to be the winning of the game.

Wicklow were always in contention thanks to a strong midfield pairing of Oisín Murphy and Darragh Shanahan but despite a bombardment of high balls in the nervy Louth square all the home side could muster was a Patrick Small consolation point.

Relieved when the final whistle blew, Louth joint managers David Reid and Johnny Clerkin will know they have plenty to work on, but will gladly take their place in the final six Tuesday week against Offaly.

SCORERS:

Wicklow: E Cullen 0-3 (3f), P Small (1f), J Healy and M Kinsella 0-2 each; J Heatly 0-1.

Louth: A Gillespie 0-5 (2f), J Taaffe, D Shevlin and T McDonnell (1m) 0-2 each, P Tinnelly 0-1.

TEAMS:

WICKLOW: J Jacob; J Kindlon, P Horan-Flynn, J Byrne; C Graham, E Murphy, P Harpur; O Murphy, D Shanahan; J Healy, E Cullen, C Broderick; M Kinsella, É Nolan, P Small.

SUBS: J Heatly for Broderick (36) O Doyle for Harpur (37), A Keogh for Graham (40), T Kelly for E Murphy (54).

LOUTH: T Markey; C Farrell, Ciarán McGinty, K Martin; M Reid, P Tinnelly, C McArdle; Conor McGinty, L Buckley; S Flynn, D Shevlin, L Brannigan; J Taaffe, A Gillespie, S Lennon.

SUBS: T McDonnell for Flynn (12), J Healy for McArdle (46), R Matthews for Lennon (57).

REFEREE: K Harris (Kildare).