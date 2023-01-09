Louth hand Wexford O’Byrne Cup walkover ahead of semi-final tilt

LOUTH have withdrawn from Wednesday’s O’Byrne Cup group game with Wexford, handing the Slaneysiders a walkover.

Mickey Harte’s team had been due to make the trip to Wexford for their last game in Group A of the competition, having already beaten Kildare and Westmeath.

Those two results had already put Louth into a semi-final this weekend against the winners of Wednesday’s clash between Offaly and Dublin.

Wexford, yet to win a match, had nothing tangible to play for, effectively rendering the game a dead rubber.

According to local reports, there had been discussions over whether the venue could be changed in a bid to reduce Louth’s travel time for what would have been a third game in eight days, but with no alternative arrangement made, Louth opted to concede.

Louth are understood to be down a number of players through injury and third level commitments this week.

Sunday’s O’Byrne Cup semi-final will be played at a Louth venue and with Offaly without a large chunk of last year’s players and Dublin set to continue with a development squad, their form would suggest they have a good chance at winning a first title in the Leinster pre-season competition since 2009.

Harte was a prolific winner of the Dr McKenna Cup during his time as manager of Tyrone, managing them to 12 titles between 2004 and 2020.