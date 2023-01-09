| 7.2°C Dublin

Louth hand Wexford O’Byrne Cup walkover ahead of semi-final tilt

Louth manager Mickey Harte. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Louth manager Mickey Harte. Image: Sportsfile.

Louth manager Mickey Harte. Image: Sportsfile.

Louth manager Mickey Harte. Image: Sportsfile.

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

LOUTH have withdrawn from Wednesday’s O’Byrne Cup group game with Wexford, handing the Slaneysiders a walkover.

Mickey Harte’s team had been due to make the trip to Wexford for their last game in Group A of the competition, having already beaten Kildare and Westmeath.

Those two results had already put Louth into a semi-final this weekend against the winners of Wednesday’s clash between Offaly and Dublin.

Wexford, yet to win a match, had nothing tangible to play for, effectively rendering the game a dead rubber.

According to local reports, there had been discussions over whether the venue could be changed in a bid to reduce Louth’s travel time for what would have been a third game in eight days, but with no alternative arrangement made, Louth opted to concede.

Louth are understood to be down a number of players through injury and third level commitments this week.

Sunday’s O’Byrne Cup semi-final will be played at a Louth venue and with Offaly without a large chunk of last year’s players and Dublin set to continue with a development squad, their form would suggest they have a good chance at winning a first title in the Leinster pre-season competition since 2009.

Harte was a prolific winner of the Dr McKenna Cup during his time as manager of Tyrone, managing them to 12 titles between 2004 and 2020.

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy