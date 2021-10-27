Louth GAA select priest to referee county’s SFC final

A man of the cloth will be the man in the middle for this year’s Louth SFC final between Naomh Mairtin and St Mochta’s.

Fr Derek Ryan will take charge of the Joe Ward cup final on November 7, just two years after taking charge of his first game in the county.

Now attached to the Sean O’Mahonys club in Dundalk and a member of the Redemptorist parish, Fr Ryan originally hails from Baconstown, Co Meath where he has also taken charge of championship matches.

Louth GAA confirmed his appointment on social media.

— Louth GAA (@louthgaa) October 26, 2021