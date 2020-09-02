Louth GAA launch probe into alleged spitting incident in club football game

Louth GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick has confirmed that the alleged spitting incident will be dealt with in the next 24 hours. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Louth GAA have wasted little time launching an investigation into an alleged spitting incident during an intermediate football championship game last night.

The flashpoint happened in an IFC round three clash between St Kevins and St Brides in Darver's Centre of Excellence, with the alleged incident caught on camera by LúTV, Louth GAA's dedicated streaming service.

Videos have been circulating on social media since last night which seem to show a St Kevins player spitting in the direction of an opponent during their 0-11 to 1-6 defeat.

Given the serious implications of the Coronavirus and the concerns faced during a global health crisis, the alleged incident has been condemned.

Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick revealed to Independent.ie today that the incident has been recorded in the referee's report compiled by Westerns whistler Thomas Brennan and that the matter will be dealt with in the next 24 hours.

Fitzpatrick outlined that Louth's Competitions Control Committee (CCC) will meet today to discuss the incident while the St Kevins club, which is based in Philipstown, will meet tonight to discuss the matter.

"It's in the referee's report and the referee gave his report to the CCC. The CCC are meeting today to discuss the situation," Fitzpatrick said earlier today.

"St Kevin's, the club involved are having a meeting tonight so we'll know in the next 24 hours what's going to happen.

"We're dealing with it straight away. That incident that happened last night is regrettable and we're going to nip in the bud straight away."

Online Editors