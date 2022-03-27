Louth continue upward surge under Mickey Harte after securing Division Two promotion

Louth secured promotion to Division Two with a win over Wicklow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Louth secured Sam Maguire football for the summer with a deserved win over Wicklow in Aughrim.

Mickey Harte’s side also claimed their second successive promotion since the Tyrone man took charge and they will rub shoulders with the likes of Dublin in Division Two next season.

Sam Mulroy has done much of the heavy lifting in terms of scores this term but Ciaran Downey was excellent here, hitting 1-4 from play in the first half as Louth took a 1-6 to 0-7 lead in at the break.

JP Hurley picked up a black card that left Wicklow down to 14 for a period either side of half time but the home side kept in touch after the restart before points from Liam Jackson, Mulroy and Conall McKeever helped Louth into a six point lead with 15 minutes to play.

Wicklow got back to within two points when Kevin Quinn goaled after a quickly taken free caught the Louth defence asleep but Harte’s men retained their composure and a late goal from Tom Jackson ensured a trip to Croke Park to face Limerick next weekend.

SCORERS – Louth: S Mulroy 0-7 (4f 2 45), C Downey 1-4, T Jackson 1-1, T Durnin 0-2, C Byrne, L Jackson, C McKeever 0-1 each.

Wicklow: K Quinn 1-2 (1m), M Kenny 0-4, E Darcy 0-4 (3f), P O’Keane, A Dillon, Z Cullen 0-1 each.

Louth: J Califf; D Corcoran, B Duffy, D McKenny; L Grey, N Sharkey, L Jackson; T Durnin, J Clutterbuck; C McKeever, S Mulroy, D Nally; C Downey, C Lennon, D McConnon SUBS: M McEneaney for Califf (32), C Byrne for Clutterbuck (40), T Jackson for McConnon (42), E Callaghan for Nally (52)

Wicklow: M Jackson; M Stone, P O’Keane, T Moran; F O’Shea, N Devereux, Z Cullen; P O’Toole, JP Hurley; O Cullen, D Healy, E Darcy; D Fitzgerald, K Quinn, M Kenny SUBS: R Stokes for O Cullen (47), C O Gallaghoir for Stone (54), A Murphy for O’Shea (57), A Dillon for Hurley (60), C O’Sullivan for Devereux (66)

Referee: P Faloon (Down)