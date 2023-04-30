Louth book place in Leinster SFC final for first time since 2010 with extra-time victory over Offaly

Louth 0-27 Offaly 2-15

LOUTH are into the Leinster final for the first time since 2010, a first provincial decider since the infamous ‘Sluddengate’ controversy.

They needed extra-time to finally shake Offaly off in Croke Park, having squandered a four point second-half and failed to score for the last 15 minutes of the game.

They also needed a late-blooming performance from Sam Mulroy. Having failed to score from play in normal time and in probably lucky to still be on the pitch for the additional period, Mulroy came alive and kicked four points from play in the first half of extra-time.

Offaly, having worked so hard to get level after 70 minutes, seemed to simply run out of puff.

Louth’s rise under Mickey Harte has been almost vertical and it reached its most significant landmark so far with this victory over Offaly in Croke Park today.

There was nothing comfortable about it. Offaly led by two points early in the second half and unleashed a late barrage to level the game three minutes into injury-time.

Louth were guilty of poor game management too, taking on low percentage shots in injury time while a point ahead. But ultimately, Louth were worth the win and their crack at a first Leinster title since 1957.

Having guided Louth to consecutive promotions in the League and most recently, third in Division 3, their return to the Leinster showpiece caps a remarkable upsurge under Harte.

Today, their cause was aided by the scintillating scoring form of Ciarán Downey, who kicked 0-7 from play.

They seemed to be in relative control of the first half but a well worked Offaly goal from Peter Cunningham after a surge down the right wing from Anton Sullivan gave them parity.

Offaly, with Dylan Hyland kicking 0-5 (1f), went two ahead early in the second half, but Louth rattled off six points on the spin to work a position of superiority that looked certain to put them into the final.

Having squandered that lead, they went five up in extra-time only to concede another goal, with Declan Hogan slamming home from close range to give Offaly yet more belated hope.

This time, Louth hung on. Thirteen years after the most infamous moment in their football history, they finally return to the scene of the crime.

SCORERS

Louth:C Downey 0-7, S Mulroy 0-6 (2f), C Lennon 0-3, T Durnin, D McKeown, C Early, C Grimes, N Sharkey 0-2 each L Jackson, 0-1 each.

Offaly:D Hyland 0-5 (1f), P Cunningham 1-1, R McNamee 0-3 (1f), N Dunne A Sullivan (1f) 0-2 each, C Farrell (f) 0-1 each.

TEAMS

LOUTH:J Califf; D Corcoran, C Murphy, D McKenny; L Grey, N Sharkey, C McKeever; T Durnin, C Early; P Matthews, C Downey, C Grimes; C Keenan, S Mulroy, D McKeown. Subs:D McConnon for Keenan (32), L Jackson for Matthews (h-t), C Lennon for McKeown (h-t), P Lynch for Murphy (46), A Williams for McKeever (65), C McCaul for McConnon (e-t), R Burns for Jackson (e-t), McKeever for Corcoran (82), L Jackson for McKenny (86), Murphy for Grey (88)

OFFALY: I Duffy; D Hogan, D Dempsey, L Pearson; C Donohoe, P Cunningham, C Donnelly; J McEvoy, C McNamee; D Hyland, R McNamee, J Evans; C Farrell, N Dunne, A Sullivan.Subs:J Maher for Evans (50), A Leavy for C McNamee (56), C Carroll for Dunne (56), J O’Brien for Pearson (62), J Bryant for McEvoy (65), L Egan for Sullivan (e-t), McEvoy for R McNamee (e-t), N Bracken for Donohoe (e-t), S O’Toole Greene for Donnelly (80), A Sullivan for Hyland (80), A Brazil for Cunningham (82)

REF:F Kelly (Longford)