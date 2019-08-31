'Losing your wife changes you hugely. In the prime of her life. It is hard to fathom' - Dublin legend Charlie Redmond

"WHATEVER happened? Where did it go? That mad blazing time when we swirled the stars in the sky."

– Joseph O'Connor, Shadowplay.

He will take his seat in the Hogan Stand on Sunday and inhale the incense of the coliseum that used to be his playground.

Where do the years go?

Before Con or Mannion or Fento, before Bernard or Dermo, even before Dublin's eternal goalkeeper rewrote the old game's world order, he was King of the Hill.

Yes, Before Cluxton. BC. Of another, Neolithic age.

A quarter of a century rapidly dissolving and wasting away in the pitiless, relentless waters of time.

Days of thunder when Charlie Redmond was a bondservant to an unyielding pre-match routine. When vomiting in the dressing-room minutes before throw-in, emptying himself of anxiety, was the signal that he was ready.

The free-taking routine that was as choreographed as Riverdance: Three licks of his gloves, seven steps back and two to his left, before launching the ball into perfect orbit. The Finglas Michael Flatley.

He only has to close his eyes and the river of memories bursts the banks of his mind.

The four-game blockbuster against Meath, that suspended-reality summer of 1991, when, briefly, they were bigger than U2. The 1995 All-Ireland final when he was sent off, but amid a blizzard of confusion, stayed on the field. When he soldiered with Jayo and Curraner and Keith.

And with a diminutive, hard, low-profile, hugely-driven footballer with a decent left-foot and the military instinct to quietly, meticulously follow orders. Even then, Jim Gavin preferred to operate from the shadows.

When Grainne, the lovely junior nurse from Cavan that he, the city firefighter, met in a maternity ward delivery room ("our eyes met across a crowded umbilical cord"), his wife and mother of his three daughters, was still alive.

He sensed something might be wrong when Grainne started confusing her words.

"She would say fat instead of mat, small things. I didn't pay too much notice."

Life as a firefighter had conditioned him against over-reaction, introduced him to the brutal cruelty of fate, ingrained in him the sense of detachment without which it would be impossible to do his job efficiently.

"Many times you would be in a resuscitation unit and the patient doesn't make it. You've given them the best shot and you have to walk away. You have to.

"A couple of cases I walked away from in tears. They all involved kids. I still remember them, the day of the week, the location. They don't leave you. Ever.

"When a 12-year-old dies in your arms, that's not nice.

"When you get a four-year-old who is due to go back to South Africa in three days and he gets knocked down. And he's going back in a coffin. Those things don't leave you. When you are dealing with young children, it cuts into you."

On holidays in 2013, his gut told him Grainne was in big trouble. The symptoms were stark: Violent headaches, confusion, co-ordination issues, knocking over glasses.

They got an early flight home. He tuned into the GAA network, that unfailing support structure in crisis that is one of the Association's towering strengths.

Roy Curtis with Charlie Redmond

He rang Gerry McEntee, his old Meath rival and master surgeon. An MRI scan was arranged. Soon David Hickey, '70s legend, living saint, surgeon, was by their side.

The timeline is tattooed to Charlie's soul: "She had the scan on a Friday, they operated on Monday, her birthday. On Wednesday, she was told she had 18 months to live."

Grainne had a five centimetre tumour on her brain.

"From that Friday to that Wednesday, life just turned on its head. It was horrendous. You don't know where you are. Where do I go, what do I do, what's to happen?

"You are trying to find a path. How I am going to tell her parents, my parents? Initially, we didn't tell our parents and my mother and her father died not knowing.

"Her mother's still alive, my father has since passed. They had to be told as the end approached. They took it very hard. Telling her mother was the hardest thing, that was the worst.

"It was bad enough telling the kids, but telling her mother, an old woman…Jaysus…"

Grainne fought heroically, but that infernal, rapacious disease would not be denied.

"She was getting chemo every second week. It got to the stage where she couldn't even get up to the chemo ward on the third floor of Beaumont. She couldn't even make it up the stairs.

"I said to her 'it is not worth your while going in here anymore, is it'?

"And she said 'no, it's too hard'. At this stage, she had only six weeks, two months left…"

Redmond's voice tails off.

In December 2016, three years after being given 18 months, her youngest daughter still just 16, Grainne lost her fight.

"Losing your wife changes you hugely. In the prime of her life. It is hard to fathom.

"To know from the start that this was a fight we couldn't win, that was the most difficult. It was devastating.

"But I had to be strong for everybody. If I couldn't be strong for Grainne and the kids then nobody could be. She had a huge journey she had to go through and she put up a huge battle. I'd like to think that I helped her in that battle.

"But it was a battle we always knew we were going to lose.

"I'm not the first person this has happened to. I was very fortunate to have met her. And very fortunate to have spent a lot of time with her. My youngest kid, Ruth, only had her for 16 years."

Today, he'll travel in from his home in Ashbourne with Mick Deegan, both an Erin's Isle and Dublin team-mate and his brother-in-law. They'll have a pre-match pint in the Clonliffe House, drink in the heady atmosphere.

A Celtic nut, he'll keep one eye on the Old Firm game before, just as they did when they were kings, himself and Deego will cut through the red-bricked houses, join the throng bound for the palace of dreams.

"In our playing days, the team would meet in Croker 70 minutes before the All-Ireland final. When you think about it," Charlie is laughing now.

"Myself, Deego and Robbie Boyle used to drive in to an All-Ireland final. Caught in crazy traffic. Deego had an aunt who lived on Fitzroy Avenue, beside the ground. So we would park there. At least we'd try.

"We got stopped regularly by the cops at the barriers. The conversations were gas.

"‘We're players, let us through.'

"'Right, Ted. Of course you are. You're not the first to say that today. You don't think we are going to fall for that one'.

'"F**k off lads. We are playing in the All-Ireland final. Let us through.'

"This was just over an hour before throw-in. It was mad, chaotic, but I wouldn't swap it for the world.

"Compared to now. Everything organised with military precision. A police escort to the door of the dressing-room.

"The only time the police chased after one of our guys was when they wanted to talk to them about something that happened the night before."

The current team leaves him breathless. Their skills, athleticism, selflessness, modesty and brilliance. And the easy class with which they carry themselves. Special footballers, special men.

The competitor in him would love to test himself against Gavin's platoon of all-time greats.

"They are doing things today that we wouldn't even dream of. Meeting the next day to go for baths, tone down sessions. We went on the piss. We'd a different cool-down session. It was usually in Hanlon's Corner on North Circular Road."

Even if he loved the old ways – Mars Bars and sweets, the post Parnell Park training meal – Charlie is no dinosaur clinging to some golden Jurassic age.

He has watched with awe and a deep sense of pride as Gavin's Rolls-Royce team brilliantly imposes itself on one summer after another, setting new standards of excellence, uniting the city.

David Moran and Brian Fenton are likely to come head-to-head in the heat of battle in Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

"I look at Brian Fenton and I just go 'Wow'. First time I saw him, I wasn't that impressed. But Deego was involved in Jim's management team and he said 'this guy is really, really, really good'. And then I saw it in him and I thought 'oh my God, what have we got here'?

"His ability to catch the ball. His technique with either foot is brilliant. He knows where to run. His movement is exceptional. Mullins is the best midfielder I'd ever seen. But he's better than Mullins and I never thought I'd ever say that.

"A bit like Cluxton and O'Leary. Never thought I'd see a better midfielder in a Dublin jersey than Mullins, but I have seen it with this guy.

"He's the epitome of everything you'd ever want to see in a footballer. And he's modest, unassuming. He can tackle. He doesn't have any discipline issues. He has everything you want as a midfielder."

Of his heirs to the Hill throne, Paul Mannion and Con O'Callaghan, Redmond speaks with equally generous eloquence.

"Mannion is just beautiful to watch. Gets the ball underneath the Cusack Stand. He turns in on his left and splits the posts. He does it so often you wonder why other teams don't try to stop it.

"Of course they are trying, he is just so good that they can't. His chasing back sets a new standard. He did it again against Mayo, it reminded me of that lung-busting chase back to dispossess a Tyrone man in Omagh last year.

"He has pace to burn. You sometimes wish he'd use that pace a little more and get in on goal. But he's a joy to watch. A joy.

"Con reminded me an awful lot of Jason in the way that he turned Keegan the last day. He's a match winner. He goes for the jugular every time.

"If we get a chance and it is a drawn game with a minute to go, I'd want him to go for the point, but I'd say he'd nearly go for the goal. That's the instinct in him. He's just a born match-winner.

"Those two lads have the X factor, they are box office. They have that talent that you can't buy, that you can't even develop. The talent those two guys have is not something you can teach."

His assessment of Cluxton is delivered as unambiguously as any Supreme Court verdict: "The greatest. Just the greatest. A fantastic fella and the lad who, through his skills, changed the game forever. Legend."

And the gavel falls.

If he suffered from anxiety as a player, he's a happy, shaky wreck as a supporter.

The colour of the day. The Hill in full flower. The sense of place and identity. The wall of noise. The album of memories. Remembering when this was his playground.

"Ah, I get emotional. I do. All-Ireland final day. The greatest Dublin team of all time. Special times.

"I get involved. I might throw a few Fs at the referee and opposition. But, generally, I think I'm a fair spectator. I applaud the opposition when they do something good, give out when they do something nasty."

Whatever happens, he'll be in the Palace Bar on Fleet Street at Monday lunchtime. Sipping a pint with Keith Barr and a few old comrades. Feeling the narcotic of the old days coursing through his veins.

Understanding nothing is forever makes it so much more precious. Losing Grainne, watching his kids head off to university, adjusting to "the new normal", has infused him with a wisdom he wishes he'd found when he was younger.

"Football is important, hugely important in our lives, but it is not the most important. It is not the ultimate.

"If Dublin don't win on Sunday, we will all be broken-hearted. But nobody died.

"There's people going to go into hospital on Monday to be told they have terminal cancer. People are going to be made homeless on Monday.

"Football is a huge part of our lives. It gives us so much. But there are bigger things. Trust me."

Charlie on…

On his first meeting Jim Gavin

I remember when he first came on the squad. He was always a very efficient player. He was reasonably quick, wasn't overly quick. He was small, technically very good.

A quiet player, not the loudest on the field, but never afraid to say something if he felt it needed to be said. One thing you always got from Jim ... if he was asked to do a job, he followed instructions to a tee, he did that job.

Maybe that comes from his military/aviation background, where you had to do everything by the book. He could play football. He had good vision, a lovely left foot. But if you said to me that the next two managers to win All-Irelands after 1995 would be Pat Gilroy and Jim, I would have put you in a straitjacket.

But what a job he has done. What we are watching now, I don't think we'll ever see again in our lifetime.

On professionalism in the GAA

I'd hate to see professionalism coming in to the GAA, but look at the way it is going. You won't be able to have a job and play at inter-county level. Unfortunately, that's the way that it looks to me. I rue the day it happens.

But we are on a ladder and we are not going to go back down the ladder. We are going to keep going forward. We are going to keep building up the performance level.

Like you see the quality of the guys, the stature, the conditioning. It wasn't like that in our day. It is a different era, a different game.

On Stephen Cluxton

When I played with John O'Leary, I thought I'd never see a goalkeeper remotely as good. He was a great shot-stopper, accurate with his kick-outs, he was a leader. Then this fella comes along. He has changed Gaelic football in a way no player has ever changed it. The greatest. Legend.

On Brian Fenton

I look him and I just go ‘Wow'. First time I saw him, I wasn't that impressed. But Deego was involved in management team and said this guy is really, really, really good. And then I saw it in him and I thought ‘oh my god what have we got here?'

Brian Mullins is the best midfielder I'd ever seen. But Fenton (inset) is better than Mullins and I never thought I'd ever say that. He's the epitome of everything you'd ever want to see in a footballer.

And he's modest, unassuming. He can catch the ball, play the ball, he can tackle. He doesn't have any discipline issues. He has everything you want as a midfielder.

On Paul Mannion and Con O'Callaghan

Those two lads have the X factor, the box office. They have that talent that you can't buy, that you can't even teach. Mannion is beautiful to watch, a joy. Con reminds me of Jayo. A born match-winner. Goes for the jugular every time.On his old Croker pre-match routine

I used to always get sick in the dressing room. It just happened one day, I got sick before the match. I felt it cleared me out and I was ready to play. I didn't vomit a huge volume, it was just to clear myself out. I'd have a little sleep for 10/15 minutes as well. Then get changed, in to the toilet get sick and I'd be ready to go.

I'd only touch the ball twice before the game. One free, one kick over the bar. They were things I had to do to make myself comfortable, to feel right.

