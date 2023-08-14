Longford star Matt Duffy set to become latest Irish player to sign with AFL club

Matt Duffy would be the 13th Irish player currently on the books with an AFL club.

Another Irish player is set to join the AFL ranks with the news that Longford starlet Matt Duffy has been offered an AFL contract.

Duffy is currently playing in the Longford SFC with his club Dromard but looks set to sign a two-year contract with Carlton, according to the Longford Leader newspaper.

It’s hoped he will first see out Dromard’s championship campaign. They sit on three wins from five outings after a one-point success over Clonguish on Sunday.

Should the move go through, Duffy would follow in the footsteps of another Longford man Michael Quinn, who signed for Essendon back in 2008 and made the quickest transition to senior AFL action of any Irish export.

The 2023 AFL season is ongoing and sees 12 Irish players contracted to six clubs.

Reigning champions Geelong have Kerry’s Mark O’Connor, Mayo’s Oisin Mullin and Laois record breaker Zach Tuohy on their books. The trio made history when they played together against North Melbourne last month, the first time three Irish players had taken to the field together in an AFL match.

The Brisbane Lions also have three former GAA players on their books in Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce, Tyrone’s Conor McKenna and Dublin’s James Madden. Callum Brown (Derry) and Barry O’Connor (Wexford) are signed to Greater Western Sydney while Mark Keane signed on with Adelaide after a stint with the Cork hurlers.

Meath’s Conor Nash and Westmeath’s Fionn O’Hara are with Hawthorn while another Meath man, Cian McBride, is with Essendon.