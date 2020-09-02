Longford silent despite county star Quinn's threat to 'walk away'

Longford chiefs are remaining tight-lipped and will let justice take its course despite a threat from county star Mickey Quinn to opt out of the fold indefinitely amid the controversial 48-week ban handed down to his club Emmet Óg Killoe.

The reigning Longford SFC champions are taking their case to the GAA's Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) in a bid to overturn the hefty ban imposed on the back of an unpaid fine of €750, with Quinn branding it a "hammer blow to our community" as all club activity from U-16 upwards is suspended.

Quinn and four Killoe club-mates will be unavailable for Pádraic Davis' county side in this year's championship unless they get a favourable DRA ruling, and the bizarre circumstances have left the 30-year-old considering his future.

"You're questioning everything that you've done for the last 10 years and you're thinking to yourself 'what's it all about?' That's definitely something that has gone through my mind the last three or four weeks, that could be it for me," Quinn told OTB AM.

"There's definitely other people in similar positions in the club that have given so much to have it thrown back in your face, it doesn't fit what the GAA is about. I love putting on the blue and gold of Longford but this is surely something that makes you question it."

Davis was unavailable for comment but he will be another loser should Killoe fail in their appeal, and Quinn is hoping "sense prevails" as he feels such instances force Longford to take "one step forward and two steps back".

Quinn said it's "absurd and ridiculous" and "the punishment doesn't fit the crime". He's now hoping for a last-chance reprieve while Longford chairman Albert Cooney would not be drawn on the situation when contacting by the Irish Independent last night.

"At the moment it's subject to a DRA hearing and Longford County Board will be making no comment until the whole process has been gone through and completed. We will then make a statement on the issue," Cooney said.

Irish Independent