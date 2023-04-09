Longford leave it too late as Offaly progress to meet Meath

Offaly just about survived a bout of late Longford pressure to win this Leinster championship opener at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park by the minimum.

With the game in its eighth minute of injury-time – five had been signalled before further stoppages ensued – Longford were pressing for a late leveller to push the contest into extra-time.

But their quest for a clear shooting opportunity came back to haunt Paddy Christie’s men, and referee Seán Hurson eventually blew for full-time with Mickey Quinn in possession just inside the Offaly ‘45’.

Threadbare victory set up a Leinster quarter-final at home to Meath in two weeks’ time. For Longford the Tailteann Cup beckons, their deflation compounded by a plethora of costly turnovers during the second half.

The game had been preceded by a minute’s silence for several Gaels including the former Offaly manager, Liam Kearns. There was added poignancy in the championship opposition: Kearns’ last game as manager before his untimely passing was at the same venue in early March, won narrowly by Offaly on a 2-14 to 1-16 scoreline.

Paddy Christie had endured a difficult league baptism, relegation to Division 4 confirmed before a belated first league victory on the last day against Antrim. It was all a far cry from the heady days of O’Byrne Cup coronation in January.

Offaly’s spring form in Division 3 was far more impressive; they were still in the promotion shake-up until falling to a surprisingly heavy home defeat to Down on the last day.

To begin with, that league form was franked by a blistering start from the visitors. Despite playing into a fresh wind, they made all the initial running with an excellent Jamie Evans point followed by a thumping eighth minute goal from Peter Cunningham.

Winning their own kickout, Offaly went on the offensive and Ruairí McNamee played a critical role, his final pass releasing Cunningham at full space. Belying the No 6 jersey on his back, the Offaly centre-back unleashed a sumptuous angled drive against the far stanchion.

The portents looked ominous, but midfielder Darren Gallagher almost single-handedly dragged Longford back into the contest. He landed his team’s first four points, two angled frees sandwiching two booming right-footed efforts from around the 45m line.

In the midst of this sequence, Cian Farrell had pointed for Offaly in the 16th minute but they then endured a 15-minute barren period. Gallagher’s quartet was followed by a Joseph Hagan brace (one a beauty from near the left touchline) and a point from Dylan Farrell.

But Offaly regained their equilibrium with the last two points of the half, via Nigel Dunne and Ruairí McNamee, to leave the half-time score reading 0-7 to 1-4.

When Evans and Dunne (from a free) pointed on the restart, the Faithful looked poised to push on. Instead, Dessie Reynolds finished off a sweeping move with a Longford point before the same player handpassed across the goalmouth for Gallagher, lurking at the far post, to fist home Longford’s goal on 43 minutes.

Offaly protestations of a square ball were dismissed after Hurson had consulted with his umpires, and Longford now led by two.

But a Dylan Hyland free and Farrell (from a mark) restored parity, and Quinn’s eye-catching point on the hour was the last time Longford led as Farrell and Lee Pearson edged Offaly back in front.

Hagan again equalised for Longford, but Cunningham and sub Bernard Allen (with what proved the winning point) pushed Offaly two clear. There was still time for Iarla O’Sullivan to make it a one-point game, but that was as close as Longford got.

Scoreres – Offaly: P Cunningham 1-1, C Farrell 0-3 (1m), J Evans, N Dunne (1f) 0-2 each, R McNamee, D Hyland (f), L Pearson, B Allen 0-1 each. Longford: D Gallagher 1-4 (0-2f), J Hagan 0-3, D Farrell, D Reynolds, M Quinn, I O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Longford – P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B Masterson; R Moffett, M Quinn, I O’Sullivan; J Macken, D Gallagher; D Mimnagh, J Hagan, K McGann; D Reynolds, D O’Brien, D Farrell. Subs: O Kenny for McGann (ht), A Farrell for O’Brien (ht), T McNevin for Macken (43), L Connerton for Mimnagh (inj 53), D Doherty for Kenny (66).

Offaly – I Duffy; L Pearson, D Hogan, D Dempsey; R Egan, P Cunningham, C Donnelly; J McEvoy, C McNamee; D Hyland, R McNamee, J Evans; C Farrell, M Dunne, A Sullivan. Subs: B Allen for Evans (48), J Maher for Dunne (59), B Carroll for Hyland (60), C Donohoe for Dempsey (temp 66-69), Donohoe for Donnelly (72), J Bryant for R McNamee (inj 75).

Ref – S Hurson (Tyrone)