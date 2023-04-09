| 12°C Dublin

Longford leave it too late as Offaly progress to meet Meath

Leinster SFC Rnd 1: Offaly 1-12 Longford 1-11

Offaly goalkeeper Ian Duffy wins possession, on the goal line, as Daire O'Brien of Longford and Offaly's Declan Hogan wrestle at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in Longford. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Offaly goalkeeper Ian Duffy wins possession, on the goal line, as Daire O'Brien of Longford and Offaly's Declan Hogan wrestle at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in Longford. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

Offaly just about survived a bout of late Longford pressure to win this Leinster championship opener at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park by the minimum.

With the game in its eighth minute of injury-time – five had been signalled before further stoppages ensued – Longford were pressing for a late leveller to push the contest into extra-time.

