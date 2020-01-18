Longford end 20-year wait for O'Byrne Cup success with victory over Offaly

Longford won the O'Byrne Cup for the first time in 20 years with a comfortable four point win over Offaly in Tullamore. It was only third ever victory in the competition.

This is the fourth football trophy the county has won since the turn to the century. As well as the two O'Byrne Cup successes they won the Division 4 and 3 League titles in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

The teams' clash in the second round of Division 3 of Allianz League title in two weeks' time is far more significant. But for the moment Padraic Davis' side will enjoy their moment in the limelight.

Remarkably not alone did Davis, but the other members of his backroom team Donal Ledwith, Paul Barden and goalkeeper coach Gavin Tondra all played on the O’Byrne Cup-winning team two decades ago.

On a tranquil January afternoon, Longford took the lead within two minutes with a Dessie Reynolds point.

But though the visitors opted for a defensive formation it was Offaly who controlled the early exchanges with Bernard Allen and Anton O'Sullivan causing endless headaches for the Longford defence.

By the 15th minute Offaly were 4-1 up and in cruise control but a brilliant individual goal from Mickey Quinn who shrugged aside two defenders and drove the ball past Paddy Dunican changed the course of the contest.

Initially Offaly shrugged off the setback with a brace of points from O’Sullivan and the impressive Shane Horan. But the last ten minutes of the half was a horror show for John Maughan's side.

Centre-back Shane Nally was black carded after he pulled down Mickey Quinn and for the remainder of the half their defence was repeatedly carved open.

They had a miracle escape in the 27th minute when firstly a powerful shot from Rian Brady struck the crossbar and unbelievably Darren Gallagher fisted the rebound off the woodwork from five metres.

Brady was now causing endless problems for the Offaly defence it took a brilliant save from Paddy Dunican to deny him a in the 30th minute and then played a role in creating point chance for Oran Kenny to level the tie.

Offaly found themselves down to 13 men when Anto Sullivan was black carded and they had an another let-off deep in injury time when a free from Brady looked to have gone over the bar but the umpire ruled that it had gone wide.

Mickey Quinn and Bernard Allen (free) swopped scores before Offaly were back to their full compliment with the return of O’Sullivan who made an immediate impact kicking Offaly in front.

But then Longford took over with substitute Darragh Doherty kicking two points, Dessie Reynolds hitting his second and Darren Gallagher converting a free to lead 1-8 to 0-8 after 53 minutes.

Offaly's lack of conviction was underlined by landing three shots short into the arms of Longford goalkeeper Paddy Collum.

Bernard Allen kept Offaly in the game with a brace of points but Mickey Quinn – now back operating as an effective sweeper – was effectively controlling the contest.

A terrific point in the 68th minute from Oran Kenny gave Longford a three-point cushion and they comfortably held on for a thoroughly deserved victory.

And Offaly's evening of woe ended on a suitably downbeat note when goalkeeper Paddy Dunican was black-carded deep in injury time.

Scorers - Longford: M Quinn 1-1, R Brady (2f), D Reynolds, O Kenny, D Doherty, D Gallagher (1f) 0-2 each P Lynn 0-1. Offaly: B Allen 0-5 (2f), A O’Sullivan 0-3, S Horan 0-2, A Leavy 0-1.

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; I O’Sullivan, G Rogers, C Smyth; D Gallagher, K Diffley; D Reynolds, D Minnagh, M Quinn; R Brady, O Kenny, J Hagan. Subs: P Lynn for O’Sullivan ht; D Doherty for Diffley (44), L Connerton for Reynolds (67), A McGuire for Brady 70 + 2.

Offaly: P Dunican; D Dempsey, E Rigney, N Darby; C Donohue, S Nally, J Hayes; C Mangan, M Brazil; A Sullivan, B Allen, R McNamee. Subs: D Hogan for Nally ht; C Johnson for McNamee (44), A Leavy for Brazil (50), C Farrell for Donohue (60).

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois).

