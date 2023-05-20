Longford claim convincing Tailteann Cup win over Wicklow

Longford 3-17 Wicklow 2-9

Longford had no difficulty in disposing of a weak Wicklow challenge in front of a very small crowd in Glennon Bros Pearse Park in Longford on Saturday evening.

Wicklow goalkeeper Mark Jackson opened the scoring with a superb ‘45’ conversion in the second minute, but three unanswered points by the ninth minute put Longford into a lead they never looked remotely likely to relinquish.

Paddy Christie's men led by 0-3 to 0-2 when they pounced for their first goal in the 11th minute, Joe Hagan availing of a mix-up in the Wicklow defence and slotting the ball to the unguarded net. In the 17th minute, a quickly-taken free by Keelin McGann teed up Dylan Farrell for a well-taken second goal.

Longford proceeded to kick some fine points from play and all of their six forwards made the scoresheet in the first half. The visitors got a boost in the 32nd minute when corner back Eoin Murtagh popped up close to the Longford goal to rifle the ball past Patrick Collum.

However, Longford still led by 2-11 to 1-3 at the interval.

A brace of Oran Kenny frees increased Longford’s lead within six minutes of the resumption of play. Oisín McConville’s troops responded with a hat-trick of unanswered points, but that was as good as it got and when Hagan rounded off a fine move with his second goal in the 52nd minute to put his side ahead by 3-14 to 1-6 any semblance of a contest disappeared.

The closing quarter was quite lifeless with the home team always keeping the scoreboard ticking over. Wicklow had the small consolation of doubling their goal tally with the last kick of the match when Eoin Darcy superbly converted a penalty kick.

Scorers – Longford: O Kenny 0-8 (5fs), J Hagan 2-0, D Farrell 1-2 (0-1f), K McGann 0-2, I O'Sullivan, P Lynn, D Reynolds, Aaron Farrell, J Macken 0-1 each. Wicklow:E Darcy 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2fs, 0-1 mark), E Murtagh 1-0, C Fee 0-2, D Healy, JP Nolan, M Jackson ('45') 0-1 each.

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, Andrew Farrell, B Masterson; I O’Sullivan, M Quinn, P Lynn; R Moffett, D Gallagher; J Hagan, D Reynolds, Aaron Farrell; K McGann, D Farrell, O Kenny. Subs: J Macken for Gallagher (59), B O’Farrell for Quinn (59), R Harkin for Lynn (64), T McNevin for Aaron Farrell (64), M Duffy for D Farrell (67).

Wicklow:M Jackson; E Murtagh, P McLoughlin, M Stone; J McCall, P O’Keane, M Kenny; D Healy, P O’Toole; C Fee, JP Hurley, J Kirwan; J Prendergast, C O’Sullivan, E Darcy. Subs: M Nolan for McCall (32), JP Nolan for Prendergast (h-t), J Keogh for O’Sullivan (51), T Maher for Hurley (64), L O’Neill for McLoughlin (67).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).