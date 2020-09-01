Long-term vision for London in tough times

When Michael Maher took over the reins of the London senior footballers, he had big plans and big ideas.

Chief among them was a continuing move towards self-reliance, something London GAA has been looking at for a number of years now.

And as the county's first London-born manager, Maher was in the ideal place to help them look inwards for talent as much as across the Irish Sea.

It's all been brought to a grinding halt, however. And frustration has built in GAA circles as other codes such as amateur soccer have been given the green light to return in England. Some teams are even allowed to play in front of up to 30 per cent of the capacity of their stadium while GAA venues remain devoid of any action.

And while news that London clubs are expected to return to action this week is welcome, it probably comes too late for the county side given the travel restrictions that are currently in place.

Pragmatic

"We have been very pragmatic from the start and that this year could be a year where New York and London are just out of the equation," admitted Maher, who is also a UEFA-licenced coach.

"That's happened for New York and on paper I guess we are still involved in the competition. And now the big thing is the travel restriction. And if the travel restriction is in place we would be expected to quarantine for two weeks before a game - that's unrealistic and that couldn't possibly happen for us.

"I believe the Connacht Council have said that we'd have to fly over for two weeks before our first game and we'd be in Ireland until we were out of the competition. So in the bizarre circumstance that we were in the Connacht final, we could be over there for five weeks which just doesn't work for any amateur team.

"So it's totally out of our control; the good thing is we have been involved on paper from the outset like all the other counties so we have to just wait and see how this plays out."

If, as expected, London are ruled out of their two remaining Division 4 matches and the Connacht Championship clash with Roscommon, then Maher will busy himself with the work he helped start years ago and develop a pathway for players.

Working in St Paul's Academy, a school in South London, he entered South London teams in Féile. Featuring mainly players of African descent who had just been introduced to the game, they enjoyed remarkable success and made significant progress. In 2010, they claimed the Division 5 title and year-on-year they improved through the grades. Last year, they went down to Kilmacud Crokes in the Division 1 decider.

Finding a way for those players, and the rest of the underage contingent in London, to stay involved is one of his key aims and crucial if London are to develop their own talent.

"The big issue here is there is probably going to be a very, very limited club season for underage footballers and it would be very easy for another year's worth of lads to fall off the wagon and I'm really keen for that not to happen.

Football

"So I have one or two things in place that will help them play Gaelic football this year and will give us a chance to see where these guys are at. The big thing is we are trying to put a conveyor belt in place where guys after Under-17 are not just expected to take the next step, which is adult football.

"Long term we'd like a London Under-20 team, a London junior team and then the London seniors, so that there is actually a realistic pathway for them to play at a rate that is suitable to young people, rather than expecting a young lad who might have loads of talent to go straight into senior inter-county football in the National League or the Connacht Championship.

"You might get one in 100,000 that can make that step up but it is going to be very difficult for young lads, so it is very important to have systems to help lads enjoy the game and stay in the game."

Irish Independent