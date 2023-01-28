London foil Wexford to snatch late draw in NFL Division 4

A Matthew Walsh goal five minutes deep into additional saw London snatch a dramatic draw with Wexford in this lacklustre Allianz National Football League Division 4 clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

London having trailed for the entire game looking like losing in somewhat bizarre circumstances for they trailed to a dramatic Stephen Doran 48th minute own goal, a score that was still separating the sides as Wexford defended deep into additional time.

Having forced a series of late attacks, London finally managed to get the goal they had threatened when Walsh got his fist to a ball across the face of the goal to finish to the net leaving the crowd of 3500 shocked at the end result.

Both sides weakness in attack was quite evident through the opening 35 minutes at the end of which Wexford led 0-5 to 0-2, their points coming through Mark Rossiter and Sean Nolan, two apiece, and Eoghan Nolan, while Chris Farley and Henry Walsh responded for the visitors.

Wexford still led 0-6 to 0-5 after 45 minutes, but then came the bizarre own goal. London having lost possession saw Stephen Doran in trying to retrieve the situation as he covered back only succeeded in booting the ball into his own net leaving the homeside with 1-6 to 0-5 lead.

Wexford slotted over points through Sean Nolan and Cian Hughes to lead 1-8 to 0-5 but having enjoyed a period of supremacy saw their numbers dwindle when Kevin O'Grady was dismissed on a second yellow card.

London utilised their numerical advantage through the closing minute as Liam Gavaghan pointed frees kept them in contention, and then came Matthew Walsh's dramatic late equalising goal.

Scorers – Wexford: S. Doran (1-0 o.g.),M. Rossiter (2f), S Nolan 0-3 each' G Malone, C Hughes, E Nolan 0-1 each. London: M Walsh 1-1; C Farley 0-4 frees), L. Gavaghan 0-3 fees; H Walsh 0-1.

Wexford: C McCabe; B Cushe, B Molloy, M Furlong; P Hughes, D Lyons, G Sheehan; G Malone, N Hughes; S Nolan, E Nolan, C Hughes; K O'Grady, C Kinsella, M Rossiter. Subs: D O'Toole for kinsella (51) B Brosnan for C Hughes (51), C Walsh for Lyons (58), D Furlong for Furlong (65), C Carty for Rossiter (68).

London: K Mullan; C Healy, E Walsh, N McElwaine; R Sloan, M Clarke, A McLoughlin; M Walsh, L Gavaghan; L Gallagher, H Walsh, S Dornan; N O'Leary, E Lynn, C Farley. Subs: K McCarthy for N O'Leary (43), J Hynes for Lynn (43), C Duggan for H Walsh (47), E Curran for Healy (62), C Gallagher for Dornan(69).

Referee: J Ryan (Cork).