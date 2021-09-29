Local knowledge of a new manager can ensure Kildare develop untapped potential

Almost 30 years later, Michael McGeehan holds an impressive distinction among inter-county coaches.

In 1992, he worked under Brian McDonald with Mayo as they beat Galway, Sligo and then Roscommon to win the Connacht Championship, a first since ’89.

Uniquely, he was also part of Clare’s preparations, albeit peripherally, that summer when they claimed only the county’s second Munster football title.

Mercifully, McGeehan was spared the professional awkwardness of a Mayo/Clare All-Ireland final; the former were beaten by his native Donegal, the latter by Dublin.

More recently, he was involved with Tipperary last November when they landed the most unlikely provincial football title since ’92.

And more recently again, McGeehan was enlisted as a consultant by the Kildare County Board to advise in the process of appointing a new senior football manager, the interviews for which begin tomorrow night.

A native of Letterkenny, McGeehan’s bona fides for such a role stretch much wider than the pages of his GAA coaching CV. He works as director of coaching with Sport Ireland.

He is joined on the selection committee by Mick Gorman, the county chairman; Colm Farrell, vice-chairman and treasurer Alan Dunney.

If the manner of Jack O’Connor’s exit left a bad smell in Kildare, it also left the executive with unexpected responsibility for making a big appointment at a precarious time for Kildare football.

The decision to bring in McGeehan was a shrewd one given the county’s track record in such matters.

Only last week, it was reported that one of the primary candidates, Tom Cribbin, had effectively been given the Kildare job without any process, a claim denied by the chairman.

In July, in his ‘Irish Times’ column, Kevin McStay revealed his own farcical experiences of being involved in the process to replace Kieran McGeeney, himself ousted controversially, in 2013.

McStay had a genuine interest and one morning received a call from a county board official confirming his intentions ahead of meeting where a manager would be chosen.

He was then told that McGeeney’s successor had already been decided. The phone call was merely a “box-ticking exercise” so the board could tell club delegates that every candidate had been contacted.

“That administrative incompetence sums up the recent history of Kildare football,” McStay wrote.

Opinion about the wisest choice in Kildare is mixed. But there is an understandable urge to appoint locally, given the recent proliferation of outside managers.

It’s 15 years since Kildare had a senior football manager who actually lived in the county.

That was John Crofton, after whom came McGeeney, followed by Jason Ryan, succeeded by Cian O’Neill (though a Kildare man, he commuted from Cork), before O’Connor. A man on the ground would be a welcome departure.

Both Cribbin and Davy Burke, the assumed front-runners, tick that box. As would Glenn Ryan, though his candidacy is unconfirmed.

Cribbin would provide continuity from the last regime. He has rich experience and would join a select band of men to have managed four different counties. Burke’s credentials are strong too, as is support for him locally.

His All-Ireland U-20 success in 2018 remains Kildare’s biggest football achievement of the past 50 years. He took Wicklow to immediate promotion from Division 4 in 2020.

Whoever takes over will find a club scene that remains strong and their underage teams continue to compete, at least for provincial titles.

But the demographics of the county are changing beyond the traditional football strongholds and, anecdotally at least, there has been a recent increase in the number of dual prospects choosing to play hurling for the county which isn’t something previous Kildare managers had to worry about.

It’s an important appointment and comes in a week in which Meath, Leinster football’s other sleepy giant, created a role of general manager of age-grade football.

They also continue to tap deeper into local sources of finance to help activate the county’s potential.

In Kildare, the recruitment of McGeehan has added credibility to a key appointment process. Their hope is that by ensuring the best man gets the job, he can set them towards an unexpected provincial title of their own.