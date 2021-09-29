| 6°C Dublin

Local knowledge of a new manager can ensure Kildare develop untapped potential

Conor McKeon

Former Wicklow manager Davy Burke is a strong contender for Kildare job. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Tom Cribbin: One of the frontrunners in race to replace Jack O'Connor. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Almost 30 years later, Michael McGeehan holds an impressive distinction among inter-county coaches.

In 1992, he worked under Brian McDonald with Mayo as they beat Galway, Sligo and then Roscommon to win the Connacht Championship, a first since ’89.

Uniquely, he was also part of Clare’s preparations, albeit peripherally, that summer when they claimed only the county’s second Munster football title.

