Little joy in staring down the barrel of boredom

Anything can happen. You know how Jupiter

Will mostly wait for clouds to gather head

Before he hurls the lightning? Well, just now

He galloped his thunder cart and his horses





Across a clear blue sky. It shook the earth

And the clogged underearth, the River Styx,

The winding streams, the Atlantic shore itself.

Anything can happen, the tallest towers





Be overturned, those in high places daunted,

Those overlooked regarded. Stropped-beak Fortune

Swoops, making the air gasp, tearing the crest off one,

Setting it down bleeding on the next.





Ground gives. The heaven’s weight

Lifts up off Atlas like a kettle-lid.

Capstones shift, nothing resettles right.

Telluric ash and fire-spores boil away

Seamus Heaney

Jupiter may be about to gallop his thunder cart across our clear blue skies, but after almost four weeks of lockdown, no Gaelic football or hurling, little or no contact with other human beings, no work, no stout, and time stretching out ahead of us like never before, we are having to find new ways to occupy our minds and our bodies.

The comedy series Big Train once did a series of sketches on The World Staring Championship. These consisted of crude pencil drawings on a piece of paper of two opponents staring at each other across a table. BBC Sport’s Barry Davies provided the commentary for the championship, his voice filled with tension.

Barry: Well here we are, all set for the final. Joining me in the commentary box is, of course, David Joyce.

David: Hello Barry. Hello everyone.

Barry: Got a bet on Campaniola, David?

David: Oh ho ho ho, I’m not sure about that one Barry.

Barry: The 14th seed has certainly shocked a lot of people to get this far, but it has to be said it is no fluke. Some big names have fallen to him, most notably the sixth seed India’s Annan Nanak in a classic semi-final. His opponent, legendary six-time champion Spatsky is justifiably the heavy favourite. Just look at the level of his concentration already David. (The camera zooms in on Spatsky’s enormous pencil eyeballs).

David: Many people will be very surprised to learn he’s only in his early 30s. The huge concentration required at this level has clearly taken its toll on him.

Barry: Look at the audacious eyeballing the Russian is already giving the underdog. This is extraordinary stuff, absolutely nail-biting.

David: (Chuckling) The pressure is simply enormous on both players, Barry. One blink and it’s all over.

(The crowd roars)

Barry: Spatsky simply pummelling the younger man now.

David: This is a great example for any young player.

Barry: (Crowd gasping) How much longer can the Italian survive this ferocious onslaught?

The Italian finally blinks, the crowd goes wild.

David: At least Campaniola has gone down fighting.

A month ago, this was wacky stuff, but suddenly, staring competitions seem like quite a good idea. Just last week, a video clip of two dogs competing for a toy bone accompanied by a commentary from the Scottish golf broadcaster Andrew Cotter amassed 12 million views in just two days.

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

The bored stiff young men of the St Brigid’s (Belfast) club have decided that shaving all their hair off is a good idea and as is the way of young fellows nowadays, they think that shaving it all off on video, posting it online, then nominating another club member to do the same, is productive. Was it for this the men of 1916 died? Was it for this, the wild geese flapped a wing on every tide?

Starting on March 31 meanwhile, John Griffin, a 53-year-old from Sussex, began climbing the stairs of his three-storey house, having decided that he wanted to keep climbing them until he had ascended the equivalent of Mount Everest. The mountain is 8,850 vertical metres high, so he had to complete 1,363 ascents of his stairs to reach his goal. It took him four days, and after day three his knee swelled up and he taped a bag of frozen peas to it before carrying on.

Read More

When he completed the last climb, he lay on the ground, declared, “I am absolutely shattered” and revealed that he had made a video of the entire four days of going up and down his stairs. The video, which is now available online, will no doubt be of interest to those readers who enjoy watching Rory Gallagher’s football teams.

The Financial Times reported last weekend that although large parts of the global economy have been brought to a standstill, there is one business that is booming like never before.

I refer, of course, to the fantasy nurse costume trade. “A modern day gold rush,” is how the CEO of Germany’s biggest producer described it, telling the FT that there has been “a 3,000 per cent increase (that’s three thousand per cent) in sales of fantasy nurse costumes compared to this time last year.”

Perhaps realising that this sounded rather too triumphant in the midst of a worldwide plague, he added: “Although we are doing incredibly well out of this crisis, I’m not exactly jumping for joy.” Which is something that cannot be said for his male customers..

Presumably, unlike their Irish and UK counterparts, the German-made nurse costumes come with PPE.

On a similar note, a group of leading pediatricians in the UK have predicted a “coronavirus related baby boom” by Christmas. Who knows? Perhaps this pandemic will lead to a rebirth of romantic love around the globe.

Not everyone is getting creative in the face of this curse. In Belarus, their dictator of 25 years standing, Alexander Lukashenko, who looks like a Bond villain and at 65 years of age could pass for a man in his early 50s, has decided to simply ignore what is happening. Belarus has therefore continued entirely as normal, with the Belarussian Premier League going full tilt, and the Minsk Derby taking centre stage last weekend. Vitebsk manager Syarhey Yasinski told the BBC: “Nothing has changed for our players. We wash and rub our hands and try not to cough on one another.” What more do you want?

Last week, Lukashenko described other countries’ lockdown measures as “a psychosis” and “a type of collective madness”. He added: “Instead of panicking like those countries, one should have 40-50 grammes of vodka daily, go to a banya (sauna) two to three times a week and work on a farm, as tough work and a tractor can cure anything.” Which will be music to the ears for people from west Tyrone.

In Iran, where the rumour went around that strong alcohol can kill the virus, over 600 people have died in the last month due to alcohol poisoning, many drinking ethanol.

Meanwhile, in the North’s prisons, the hand sanitisers had to be taken away after it was discovered the prisoners were diluting the contents with water and glugging it down. The wardens became suspicious when raucous sing-songs broke out across the landings, ‘Come out you black and tans’ thundered back at ‘The sash my father wore’.

In Waterford, Tomás de Faoite decided to run 65 miles on Friday to raise money for the cystic fibrosis community on 65 Roses Day — 65 miles of laps of his own house, that is. Which worked out at 2,096 laps. 65 miles for 65 roses. A terrific effort, for a terrific cause.

This time last year I spent 65 Roses Day with Keelin Shanley and a group of CF patients. Keelin was a great, selfless supporter of the cystic fibrosis community who did countless acts of kindness for many of our patients. The CF kids adored her.

She was a beautiful person who will never grow old.