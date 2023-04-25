Limerick to host Munster football final as Clare’s request for Ennis is turned down

5 March 2023; A general view before the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Limerick and Meath at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Colm Keys

Clare's request to have the Munster football final on Sunday week played in Cusack Park as part of a new home and away arrangement with Kerry has been turned down.

Latest Gaelic Football

Latest NewsMore