Limerick secure promotion to NFL Division 3 after battling win in Sligo

Limerick's Hugh Bourke scores a point despite the attention of Eddie McGuinness of Sligo during the Allianz Football League Division 4 match at Markievicz Park in Sligo. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Limerick secured promotion to Division Three with a hard-fought defeat of Sligo at Markievicz Park.

The Munster men were in menacing form from the off, and created a goal chance for Iain Corbett in the opening minutes, though the defender opted to take the point.

Sligo midfielder Pat Kilcoyne forced Limerick keeper Donal O’Sullivan into a good save moments later, but it was the only time the home side threatened in the opening half.

Instead, Sean McSweeney and Hugh Bourke started to dominate, and both hit points before McSweeney’s pass was goaled by Bourke on 17 minutes to put the visitors into an eight-point lead, 1-6 to 0-1.

It could have been worse for the hosts two minutes later, as McSweeney saw another effort on goal smash back off the crossbar.

Limerick led by 1-9 to 0-4 at the break and further second half scores from Darragh Treacy, Corbett and Killian Ryan meant they remained in the ascendancy into the final quarter.

But Pat Hughes rattled the net for a Sligo goal with eight minutes remaining.

Limerick substitute Cian Sheehan made an immediate impact with a point before O’Sullivan came forward to hit two vital points as the Treaty men secured the win.

Scorers: Limerick - H Bourke (2f) 1-3, S McSweeney, K Ryan, D Treacy, D O’Sullivan (1f, 1 ‘45) and I Corbett 0-2 each, C Fahy, C Sheehan and P Nash 0-1 each. Sligo - R Og Murphy (3f) and S Carrabine (1 ‘45) 0-4 each, P Hughes 1-1, B Gorman 0-3, P O’Connor (1f) 0-2.

Sligo: E Kilgannon; N Mullen, E McGuinness, S Murphy; R Feehily, P McNamara, D Cummins; P O’Connor, P Kilcoyne; M Gordon, L Gaughan, S Carrabine; R Og Murphy, P Hughes, B McGowan. Subs: B Gorman for Gaughan (25), JF Carr for Cummins (26), G O’Kelly-Lynch for Kilcoyne (45), B Cox for S Murphy (45), D Quinn for O’Connor (64).

Limerick: D O’Sullivan, S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, K Ryan; T Griffin, H Bourke, S McSweeney; A Enright, C Fahy, P Nash. Subs: M Donovan for Fanning (35), D O’Doherty for Nash (48), D Lyons for Griffin (55),C Sheehan for McSweeney (64).

Referee: L Devanney (Mayo).

Online Editors