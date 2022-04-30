Limerick secure historic penalty shootout victory to march into Munster semi-final

James Naughton of Limerick celebrates with team-mates Brian Donovan, left, and Peter Nash, right, after scoring the winning penalty

James Naughton scored the winning spot-kick as Limerick booked their place in the Munster semi-final following a thrilling and historic 4-1 penalty shootout victory over Clare.

The prize was massive, with Kerry and Cork in the other half of the draw, and it was the visitors who took a narrow 1-9 to 1-6 lead into half-time.

Brian Fanning and David Tubridy scored the goals but Limerick held the advantage until late in the game when Jamie Malone gave Clare the lead only for Robbie Bourke to send it to extra-time.

Bourke finished off the second Limerick goal but Eoin Cleary ensured the game went to penalties.

And Limerick won the shootout with goals from Iain Corbett, Robbie Bourke, Brian Donovan and James Naughton.

Aaron Griffin and Josh Ryan traded points early but Tubridy and Darren O’Neill twice gave Clare the lead before Griffin doubled his tally.

Limerick scored a goal six minutes before half-time through Fanning, who then conceded a penalty which Tubridy converted.

The scores came thick and fast on the resumption but when Cleary landed an inspirational effort Clare trailed by 1-11 to 1-9. They had the momentum and substitute Brendan Rouine equalised with five minutes of normal time left.

Jamie Malone thought he won the game for Clare but Robbie Bourke sent it to extra-time and he found the net in the 81st minute.

There was more drama when Cleary levelled it in the 91st minute and it went to a shootout, with Limerick becoming the first team to win a senior championship game on penalties.

Scorers — Limerick: J Ryan 0-6 (5f); R Bourke 1-2 (2f); B Fanning 1-0; P Nash, C Fahy 0-2 each; B Donovan, A Enright, D Treacy, H Bourke 0-1 each. Clare: E Cleary 0-6 (2f); D Tubridy 1-1 (1 pen); A Griffin 0-4; B Rouine (1f), D O’Neill 0-2 each; P Lillis, E McMahon, G Cooney, J Malone 0-1 each.

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; M Donovan, B Fanning, S O’Dea; C Sheehan, I Corbett, P Maher; J Ryan, D Treacy; B Donovan, C Fahy, J Naughton; A Enright, H Bourke, P Nash. Subs: J Liston for M Donovan (53), D Kelly for Enright (59), R Bourke for Ryan (65), G Brown for Maher (65), T Griffin for B Donovan (69), K Ryan for Kelly (70), B Donovan for Bourke (73), C McSweeney for Sheehan (77).

Clare: T O’Callaghan; C Rouine, C Brennan, M Doherty; E Collins, C Russell, C O’Dea; D O’Neill, J Malone; E McMahon, E Cleary, P Lillis; G Cooney, D Tubridy, A Griffin. Subs: D Walsh for E Collins (56), B Rouine for Tubridy (57), C Downes for Lillis (65), P Collins for McMahon (66), C Jordan for P Collins (70), D McDonagh for Doherty (79), C Morrissey for Brennan (80), J McGann for Cooney (80).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).