Limerick secure first win of 2023 with narrow victory over Longford

Limerick 2-16 Longford 1-16

Limerick secured their first win of 2023 with a deserved, but narrow, one-goal victory over Longford at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. A goal in either half, one from Cathal Downes and a Brian Donovan penalty, meant Limerick largely held the advantage throughout, but Longford’s Daniel Reynolds made it a two point game with his goal, in stoppage time.

Limerick held on, sealing a first win in League or Championship since defeating Tipperary in the 2022 Munster semi-final. Paddy Christie’s Longford will rue a handful of missed openings in the first half, as well as some unforced errors which were punished by Limerick.

Ryan Moffett opened the scoring in the opening minute for the visitors but Limerick struck back courtesy of a goal from Cathal Downes. The midfielder broke onto a loose ball, as Peter Nash’s shot was initially blocked, a palmed pass from Colm McSweeney set Downes clear. The youngster picked out the top corner, right-footed.

There was excellent scores from Dylan Farrell, who landed a free from outside the 45 meter line, while he also curled a beautiful score from all of 35 meters from play.

At the other end, Peter Nash clipped over two for the Treaty, with his second putting Limerick 1-6 to 0-6 ahead on 30 minutes.

Points from Paul Maher and James Naughton helped close the half, as Longford kicked half-a-dozen wides, many of which were extremely wasteful.

Longford inched closer early in the second-half, with points from Oran Kenny and Liam Connerton but would never come closer than two.

They were dealt a hammer blow when Mickey Quinn dived on the ball inside the square, and Limerick had a penalty. Donovan dispatched with some ease, to push the men in green clear.

Longford didn’t throw in the towel and Keelin McGann brought them closer – before the goal made it a tight finish. Good work from Andrew Farrell saw the ball break to sub Reynolds who struck first time to the roof of the net.

But Mark Fitzgerald’s side held on, with a Carlow next weekend. Longford regroup with a home tie against Wicklow.

Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton 0-6 (0-5 frees); B Donovan 1-2; C Downes 1-1; P Nash 0-2; C McSweeney, P Maher, H Bourke, C Sheehan (mark), T Griffin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Longford:D Farrell 0-7 (0-5 frees); O Kenny 0-3 (0-1 free); D Reynolds 1-0; L Connerton, J Hagan 0-2 each; R Moffett, K McGann 0-1 each.

Limerick:D O’Sullivan (C); M Donovan, S O’Dea, B Fanning; B Coleman, J Liston, P Maher; C Fahy, C Downes; C Sheehan, B Donovan, A Enright; J Naughton, C McSweeney, P Nash.

Subs: H Bourke for Liston (46), T McCarthy for Donovan (56), D Murray for Enright (63), T Griffin for Downes (68), D Lyons for Nash (69), D Connolly for O’Dea (76).

Longford:P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B Masterson; I O’Sullivan, M Quinn, P Lynn; R Moffett, D Gallagher; J Hagan, D Reynolds, A Farrell; L Connerton, D Farrell, O Kenny.

Subs:J Macken for A Farrell (52), D Reynolds for Connerton (62), P Foy for Lynn (65).

Ref -S Lonergan (Tipperary)