Limerick power to victory over Carlow

Tailteann Cup Group 3: Limerick 1-19, Carlow 0-14

Eight points was the final margin in this Tailteann Cup clash between two first-round winners in Group Three, but Carlow's tally of 0-14 was deceptively high, and didn't reflect the iron-clad grip that Limerick held on Niall Carew's side this afternoon.

The home side at Netwatch Cullen Park fired five points in a row in the 12 minutes before half-time to turn an 0-8 to 0-3 deficit into a level game at the interval, but they were well adrift with just ten points registered after 66 minutes, before tacking on a final quartet of points long after the contest lost its intensity.

Limerick took their time getting into the game, conceding the first two points before Jim Liston got them off the mark from close range in the sixth minute. For the next 20 minutes they dominated the game, controlling possession and enabling James Naughton and Brian Donovan to kick the scores that put them in complete control.

Carlow's resurgence before half-time, featuring some excellent points from Ross Dunphy and Conor Crowley among others, hinted at a tight contest from then on. However, Limerick used the break well, introducing some steady hands in the form of Iain Corbett and Hugh Bourke, with Bourke playing a key role in Paul Maher’s goal that opened the scoring.

There was a subtle change in emphasis from direct kicking to direct running with the ball, as seen for the Adare man’s goal, and by the time Carlow scored again with 47 minutes gone, Limerick had tacked on five in a row to push the lead out to eight and make certain of their second consecutive win.

Peter Nash filled his boots with four second-half points, adding the finishing touch to a number of slick passing moves from Mark Fitzgerald’s side, but it was on the defensive side that Limerick were utterly dominant, with Seán O’Dea, Mike Donovan and Brian Fanning rock solid in the full back line.

Carlow added just two points to their half-time tally before the last five minutes, where both sides lost their shape. This allowed four points to be added at both ends of the field in what was challenge-match fare to round off an otherwise impressive display from the Treaty men.

Scorers – Limerick: J Naughton 0-7 (0-5), P Nash 0-5, P Maher 1-0, B Donovan 0-2, J Liston 0-1, C Fahy 0-1, C Downes 0-1m, H Bourke 0-1f, R Bourke 0-1. Carlow: D Foley 0-5f, J Morrissey 0-3, R Dunphy 0-2, N Hickey 0-1, C Hulton 0-1, C Crowley 0-1, A Amond 0-1.

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, M Donovan, B Fanning; B Coleman, J Liston, P Maher; C Downes, C Fahy; A Enright, C Sheehan, C McSweeney; P Nash, B Donovan, J Naughton. Subs: H Bourke for Enright (half-time), Ia Corbett for Liston (half-time), R Bourke for Naughton (56), T McCarthy for Downes (60), C Woulfe for McSweeney (69).

Carlow: J Furey; S Bambrick, M Bambrick, S Buggy; N Hickey, M Furey, J Clarke; C Doyle, J Morrissey; C Moran, S Clarke, R Dunphy; C Hulton, C Crowley, D Foley. Subs: J Dunne for J Clarke (26), A Amond for Hickey (55), J Moore for M Bambrick (63), E Molloy for Dunphy (63), F Kavanagh for Doyle (68).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)