Limerick make one change for crunch Division 3 clash with Tipperary

Limerick football boss Billy Lee is hoping to keep his side's good run of form in Division three with a win over Louth this weekend. Photo: Sportsfile

Billy Lee has made just one change to his Limerick starting line-up for Saturday night’s crunch Division 3 date with a suddenly embattled Westmeath at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Cian Sheehan returns at wing-back with Gordon Brown missing out through injury. Mike Donovan is suspended, having come off the bench against Wicklow in Aughrim only to pick up a red card.

Limerick currently lie top of the table on six points whereas Westmeath, previously favourites for promotion, have followed up a brace of early victories with deflating back-to-back defeats to Louth and Longford.

Limerick (NFL v Westmeath): D O’Sullivan; J Liston, S O’Dea, P Maher; C Sheehan, I Corbett, K Ryan; D Treacy, C Fahy; A Enright, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

