Limerick looking for a new football manager after surprise exit of Billy Lee following six years of progress

Cork , Ireland - 12 June 2022; Limerick manager Billy Lee before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. (Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Limerick are on the hunt for a new senior football manager after the surprise news that Billy Lee has stepped down from the Treaty post following six seasons at the helm.

Lee has helped to lead a transformation within Limerick football during that time, with successive league promotions seeing them ply their trade at Division 2 level next season.

Limerick were at a low ebb when Lee took charge in 2017, but he has since brought them back to the periphery of football's top table with a Munster final place secured earlier this year a huge feather in their cap.

They won the championship's first penalty shoot-out against Clare before seeing off Tipperary and while things didn't go their way when falling heavily to subsequent All-Ireland champions Kerry, the progress was there for all to see.

They bowed out of the championship after suffering a five-point defeat to Cork in the qualifiers in what has turned out to be Lee's final game in charge.

Treaty chiefs thanked Lee for his efforts during his six seasons in charge, where a Division 4 League crown and a McGrath Cup were secured, with chairperson John Cregan hailing his efforts.

“I would like to thank Billy for his contribution to Limerick Football over the past six seasons and the success associated with him at the helm of our flagship football team. I wish Billy and his family every success into the future," Cregan said.

Limerick GAA will now commence the process to appoint their next football boss, but Lee will be a hard act to follow.