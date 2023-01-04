Limerick hit stride to overpower Waterford

Ray Dempsey got the perfect start to his reign as Limerick football boss with a comfortable 17-point win over a very experimental Waterford outfit.

This McGrath Cup game was the perfect outing for the new-look Limerick management team, with Dempsey replacing Billy Lee after six seasons.

The gulf in class perhaps wasn’t seen until the second half, when the Treaty build on their four-point half time lead with ease, as Waterford offered little resistance when making a total of 12 substitutions.

Goals proved crucial, as when Waterford missed their chances for a green flag, Limerick took theirs. Dylan Guiry hit the post at one end but Limerick made no mistake at the other to open the scoring on eight minutes.

First Adrian Enright punished a defensive turnover, before debutant Cathal Downes added a second. By this stage it was 2-0 to 0-3 and Limerick sound found the scoring touch.

There was bright moments for Waterford, with Donal Fitzgerald kicking three points, while Brian Lynch also landed a brace in the first half. It was 2-5 to 0-7 at the interval.

Two quick-fire goals in the second half, ended this group game as a contest and Limerick played nearly all of the quality attacking football in the half. Downes netted his second green flag on 59 minutes before Killian Ryan, deployed at full-forward, scored from close range in the same minute.

Waterford were without Ephie Fitzgerald through illness for this clash, and the visitors only managed a brace of second-half frees in Rathkeale.

Both sides will face Tipperary in the coming weeks, with Limerick in a strong position to make the final, which they won in 2020.

Scorers – Limerick: C Downes 2-0; A Enright 1-2; K Ryan 1-0; B Fanning, C Fahy, C Sheehan 0-2 each; P Maher, R Bourke, B Coleman, M Donovan, P Nash, B Barry 0-1 each. Waterford: D Fitzgerald 0-3; B Lynch (0-1f), D Ryan (0-1f) 0-2 each; C Maher, C Murray (free) 0-1 each.

Limerick: A O’Sullivan; D Connolly, S O’Dea, G Brown; B Coleman, B Fanning, C McSweeney; C Sheehan, C Fahy; C Downes, D Noonan, P Maher; A Enright, K Ryan, R Bourke. Subs: M Donovan for Noonan (ht), I Corbett for Brown (49), P Nash for Bourke (54), J Ryan for Fanning (61), B Barry for McSweeney (61), E O’Shea for Coleman, R O’Connor for Connolly, D Kelly for Enright, T McCarthy for Sheehan (all 67)

Waterford: A Beresford; L Fennell, C Walsh, J Veale; D Corcoran, D O’Connor, J O’Sullivan; B Lynch, C Maguire; D Ryan, S Whelan-Barrett, J Keane; M Kiely, D Guiry, D Fitzgerald.

Subs: R O’Connell for Veale (inj – 17), D Queally for Keane, C Murray for Maguire, A Dunwoody for Whelan Barrett, J Devine for M Kelly (all half-time),B Kirwan for Beresford, R Browne for Fennell, S Fitzgerald for D Fitzgerald, D Quirke for Guiry, E McGrath-Butler for O’Sullivan, D Reidy for D Ryan (all 48), D Boland for Dunwoody (inj 55),

Referee: S Mulvihill (Kerry)