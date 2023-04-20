Limerick hit four goals to see off Clare in Munster MFC

Limerick dramatically maintained their Indian sign over neighbours Clare with a third successive provincial minor championship victory in Hennessy Memorial Park in Miltown Malbay on Thursday evening.

Four timely goals proved decisive this time around as John Ryan’s side kept in touch with a brace in the opening period before two goals in the space of 30 seconds entering the final ten minutes through Adam Murphy and Andrew Lyons effectively sunk a shell-shocked Banner.

It was cruel on the home side who had led for the majority but with the final three goals stemming from moves through the heart of their defence, realistically Clare can only have themselves to blame for failing to learn valuable lessons.

The hosts’ five point opening quarter blitz, three from Gearoid Barry, was wiped out when Tommy Glynn benefitted from a fortuitous rebound to make it 0-6 to 1-2.

Backed by the conditions, Clare rebuilt their cushion with the next four points, only to be floored once more on the half-hour mark when Darragh Hogan teed up Andrew Lyons to slash the half-time arrears to just two at 0-10 to 2-2.

Indeed, Limerick regained full parity within a minute of the restart but crucially Clare resisted as a brace of Gearoid Barry frees were bolstered by Shane O’Connell and captain Daire Culligan with the score 0-14 to 2-4 entering the final quarter.

Limerick simply refused to yield however and would strike gold in the 52nd minute when a scrambled goal through Adam Murphy was accentuated from the kick-out as a four-man move ended with Andrew Lyons raiding for his second goal to essentially complete an unlikely turnaround.

It means that the race for two Phase 1 final places is still wide open ahead of the final round, with Clare and Limerick requiring victories over Tipperary and Waterford respectively to remain in contention.

Scorers - Limerick: A Lyons 2-3 (3f); A Murphy 1-1; T Glynn 1-0; C Costello, P Murphy 0-1 each

Scorers - Clare: G Barry 0-7 (4f); D Culligan 0-3 (1f); S O’Connell 0-2; K Deegan-Herlihy, A Weaver, D McMahon 0-1 each

Limerick: S Guerin; C O’Sullivan, C Buckley, J Hunt; L Og Glynn, C Woulfe, S Colgan; C Costello, E Curry; P Phelan, D Hogan, A Murphy; T Glynn, A Lyons, P Murphy

Subs: Cillian Meade for Colgan (HT), Ronan O’Connell for Phelan (39), Ross Allen for Hogan (60)

Clare: E Byrne; A Killeen, C Hill, R Fitzpatrick; D Boyle, M Kelly, A Weaver; E Cahill, B Skerritt; D Townsend, D Culligan, K Deegan-Herlihy; G Barry, D McMahon, S O’Connell

Sub: S Garry for Skerritt (57)

Referee: E Morrissey (Waterford)