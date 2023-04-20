| 8.9°C Dublin

Limerick hit four goals to see off Clare in Munster MFC

Limerick 4-6 Clare 0-15

Limerick's goal blitz was vital in their win. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Limerick's goal blitz was vital in their win. Image: Sportsfile.

Limerick dramatically maintained their Indian sign over neighbours Clare with a third successive provincial minor championship victory in Hennessy Memorial Park in Miltown Malbay on Thursday evening.

Four timely goals proved decisive this time around as John Ryan’s side kept in touch with a brace in the opening period before two goals in the space of 30 seconds entering the final ten minutes through Adam Murphy and Andrew Lyons effectively sunk a shell-shocked Banner.

