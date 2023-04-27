Limerick claim successive wins in Munster MFC with five-point victory over Waterford

Limerick 1-7 Waterford 0-5

Limerick minor footballers secured back-to-back wins in phase one of the Munster Minor Football Championship, with a relatively stress-free night against Waterford.

A late goal, seven minutes from time, from the influential Evan Curry, swatted aside a decent Waterford resistance. This, coupled with a third Tipperary victory, ensures a phase one final clash between the two next month.

Limerick led this game from start to finish with Curry opening the scoring inside a minute. Indeed, Waterford’s failure to score from play in the opening half, coupled with seven wides, undid much of the defensive work from Michael Murphy’s charges.

John Ryan’s Treaty held a 0-4 to 0-1 half-time lead with Padraic Murphy, Kieran O’Kelly and Tommy Glynn also on target. The four scores sandwiched a Waterford free from Colm Sullivan.

Curry added another early in the second half as Waterford hunted a goal, that wasn’t coming. There was more control by the hosts in the second half, with further scores from Curry and Murphy pushing Limerick 0-6 to 0-2 clear by the 41st minutes.

Having scored four goals in Clare last week, just one goal would do here to guarantee the win. This came from Murphy and Curry, with the latter lobbing home first time after a clever pass.

There was time for late Déise scores, with Luke English (free) and Scott Keappock both on target – Waterford close the season with three losses from three, but this was their best defensive display by a distance.

Limerick face Tipperary in mid-May in the Phase One final.

Scorers – Limerick: E Curry 1-3; P Murphy 0-2; K O’Kelly, T Glynn, C Meade 0-1 each. Waterford:C Sullivan 0-3 (0-2f); L English (free), S Keappock 0-1 each.

Limerick:S Guerin; C O’Sullivan, C Buckley, J Hunt; L Og Glynn, C Woulfe, S Colgan; C Costello, E Curry (C); P Phelan, D Hogan, A Murphy; T Glynn, A Lyons, P Murphy. Subs:C Meade for Colgan (half-time); Con Kirby for O’Kelly (35 – inj), R O’Connell for Lyons (45), R Mullins for Hogan (57).

Waterford:T Mullally; N Fahy, M McMaugh, F Walsh; B Kelly, F O’Brien, S Kennedy; D Jacob, S Prunty; L Kiersey, G Long, D Murphy, B Bolan (C), O Buck, C Sullivan. Subs:J Brennan for Jacob (half-time); C Scanlon for Kiersey (47), S Keappock for Sullivan (53), L English for Prunty (53 – inj), D Nyhan for Fahey (60).

Referee:S Joy (Kerry).