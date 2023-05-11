Limerick claim Daryl Darcy Cup as ‘phase 1’ Munster MFC winners

Limerick 1-9 Tipperary 1-6

Limerick avenged their group-stage defeat to claim the Daryl Darcy Cup as ‘phase 1’ Munster minor winners over Tipperary.

The Treaty’s reward is a meeting with Kerry in the Munster semi-final after they lost to Cork in the second game on Thursday evening. Tipperary will face the Rebels in the other semi.

Darragh Hogan’s 58th-minute goal was enough to end Tipperary’s three-game winning streak as they overcame a half-hour scoring drought with a late burst.

The Premier got off to a strong start with a Tadhg Whyte free followed by a Liam Freaney turnover point.

But once Limerick got on the front foot, they kicked six points in a row with no wide while playing into the wind as Tipp went 10 minutes without a shot and 17 without a score.

Adam Murphy scored one point and set up three for Cathal Woulfe, Pádraic Murphy, and Callum Buckley.

Cian Costelloe was the third Limerick defender to score on top of a fine display at full-back, while Andrew Lyons added a free.

Tipp did manage to make a defensive stand in the second quarter, holding Limerick to one shot and no score. Points from Freaney and Jamie O’Keeffe cut the gap to 0-6 to 0-4 at the break.

Half-time substitute Charlie Grace made an immediate impact, scoring a goal on the resumption, followed by a point, to push Tipp back ahead.

Limerick ended their 30 minutes without a score as an Evan Curry free was added to by a Buckley point.

The Treaty were denied a goal when Peter Boland saved from Tommy Glynn and later Curry but on the second occasion, Hogan was in position to leather home in the rebound.

Ronan O’Connell kicked the insurance score with his first touch.

Scorers – Tipperary:C Grace 1-1; L Freaney 0-2; J O’Keeffe, T Whyte (f), C Walsh (m) 0-1 each. Limerick:D Hogan 1-0; C Buckley 0-2; C Costelloe, C Woulfe, E Curry (f), A Lyons (f) P Murphy, A Murphy, R O’Connell 0-1 each.

Tipperary: P Boland; R Myles, C Ryan, S Flanagan; M Connellan, B Tierney, J O’Keeffe; M O’Reilly, S Lewis; L Coughlan, L Freaney, C Fahey; J Quinn, T Whyte, M Neville. Subs: C Grace for Neville (h-t), S Ryan for Fahey (h-t), C Walsh for Whyte (48), T Ryan for Freaney (56).

Limerick:S Guerin; C O’Sullivan, C Costelloe, C Buckley; L Óg Glynn, C Woulfe, C Meade; A O’Shea, E Curry; P Phelan, D Hogan, P Murphy; A Murphy, A Lyons, T Glynn. Subs: E Beston for Lyons (42), R O’Connell for A Murphy (60+3), R Mullins for Hogan (60+3).

Referee:J O’Regan (Cork).