Limerick book place in Munster semi-final with victory over Waterford

Division Four champions Limerick maintained their season’s momentum with a comfortable win over a Waterford side that hasn’t beaten the Shannonsiders in championship football since 1981.

At the break, Limerick were good value for their 2-5 to 0-4 advantage at Fraher Field, having dominated both possession and territory.

Inside 50 seconds, Waterford opened the scoring through captain Conor Murray following an incisive run by Dylan Guiry.

But Limerick responded superbly with a Cillian Fahy goal who slotted the ball low beyond Aaron Beresford following a swift interchange of passes with fellow half-forward Adrian Enright.

Limerick added another point 60 seconds later through Iain Corbett, with a smart Tony McCarthy point and Hugh Bourke free extending the visitors’ advantage by the 12th minute.

Limerick, who won by 1-10 to 0-10 at Fraher Field in January during their promotion-winning league campaign, added to their lead on the quarter hour thanks to Hugh Bourke’s converted mark from 45 metres.

And as the rain began to fall, things got even worse for the hosts when Adrian Enright palmed Cillian Fahy’s cross-goal handpass into Beresford’s next to send Limerick nine clear.

Seconds before the water break, Conor Murray provided some respite for Waterford with a tremendous point from over 40 metres yet there was no disputing Limerick’s level of dominance.

Not for the first time, the water break disrupted the rhythm of the game as both sides laboured to add to their respective tallies, with Limerick next to score through Cillian Fahy in the 31st minute following Iain Corbett’s enticing inward ball.

But Waterford finished the half on the front foot through points from Jason Curry and Darragh Corcoran in the 33rd and 34th minutes respectively.

Four minutes after the restart, Limerick added to their tally through a 40-metre strike from advancing wing-back Gordon Brown.

Following six successive Waterford wides, Hugh Bourke fisted the ball over the Déise’s bar in the 48th minute to send Limerick nine points clear.

Two minutes later, Limerick’s Sean McSweeney, despite losing his balance, brilliantly chipped the ball over Beresford’s crossbar following Cillian Fahy’s pass.

Dylan Guiry’s 54th minute catch was as impressive as his subsequent point for Waterford before Sean McSweeney smartly pointed a free at the opposite end 90 seconds later.

Shane Ahearne converted a 58th minute mark only for Limerick substitute Seamus O’Carroll to superbly reply from their next attack.

Jason Curry converted a 61st minute free for Waterford and the hosts were denied a goal moments later after a smart double save by Treaty goalkeeper and skipper Donal O’Sullivan; Curry was next to score with another free three minutes later.

Three minutes from time, Killian Ryan finished off a brilliant end-to-end move for Limerick, with Déise centre-back Tony Grey replying a minute later. In additional time, substitute Davy Lyons turned over a brace of points to consolidate an impressive Limerick victory.

Limerick await the winners of tomorrow’s quarter-final between Tipperary and Clare at Semple Stadium in next Saturday’s provincial semi-final.

A Beresford; D Ó Cathasaigh, B Looby, R Flynn; S O'Donovan, T Grey, W Hahessy; M Curry, D Ryan; D Guiry, J Curry, J Mullaney; C Murray, S Ahearn, D Corcoran.R Reddy for R Flynn (27), F Ó Cuirrín for J Mullaney (53), M Cummins for D Corcoran (53), J Beresford for S Ahearne (68), J Walsh for Tony Grey (72).D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; K Ryan, C Fahy, A Enright; H Bourke, T Griffin, S McSweeney.S O’Carroll for T Griffin (53), C Sheehan for T Childs (53), M Donovan for T McCarthy (63), R Childs for G Brown (63), D Lyons for S McSweeney (68).: J Curry 0-3 (0-2f), C Murray (0-2), D Guiry (0-1), D Corcoran (0-1), T Grey (0-1), S Ahearne (0-1m).H Bourke 0-4 (0-2f; 0-1m), C Fahy 1-1, A Enright 1-0), D Lyons (0-2), S McSweeney 0-2 (0-1f), K Ryan 0-1, T McCarthy 0-1, I Corbett (0-1), G Brown (0-1), S O’Carroll (0-1).B Cawley (Kildare)

Online Editors