Lilywhites finish with a flourish to fend off Wicklow’s hopes of upset

Kildare 1-17 Wicklow 0-10

Kildare's Paddy Woodgate holds off Wicklow's Mark Kenny in their Leinster SFC quarter-final at at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile Expand

Paddy Woodgate’s clinically taken 60th-minute goal ensured Kildare progressed to a Leinster semi-final despite a gallant showing from Wicklow.

Oisín McConville’s team arrived at Netwatch Cullen Park on the crest of a wave after securing promotion from Division 4 and beating Carlow in the first round of the championship and they were still right in this game heading towards the closing stages.

