Lilywhite shooters rip up the misfiring script

When it comes to scattergun shooting, Kildare footballers have historically ranked alongside Mayo as masters of the butchered chance. Not anymore . . . or, at any rate, not in O’Connor Park yesterday.

By the final bell, Glenn Ryan’s men had dropped four point attempts short and tallied six wides – but their only second-half ‘wide’ wasn’t even a shot but a miscued Daniel Flynn pass.

Do the maths: that’s nine actual misses versus 24 scores, and a conversion rate of close to 73 per cent.

Mickey Harte would have been suitably impressed, if only Kildare’s new-found economy wasn’t inflicting such damage to his own Louth team.

“In the first half you didn’t even need to look – if someone took a shot at goal, it was going over the bar,” Harte mused. “They have quality finishers and they were very efficient in the first half. And that hurt us badly.”

Here’s how badly: by the time Conor Early opened Louth’s account after 18 minutes, they had coughed up 0-7. When Paul Cribbin pointed from the stand side in the 22nd minute, Kildare were nine clear and all six forwards had pointed from play. As Louth headed for the dressing-room, they were 0-13 to 0-5 adrift. All over bar the shouting?

For a while they were better on the resumption, landing three quick points and keeping Kildare scoreless for 12 minutes. But then a 47th-minute penalty – won by Daniel Flynn after he burned Niall Sharkey and calmly converted by Kevin Feely – effectively killed the comeback.

Louth only mustered four more points; Kildare helped themselves to a further 1-9. Darragh Kirwan came off the bench and pointed with his first touch. One of his final acts was to stab home a second goal, soccer-style, in stoppage-time, after Tony Archbold and Paddy Woodgate made the opening.

That brought the Naas man’s tally to 1-3, making him top-scorer from a 25-minute cameo. Make sense of that.

By then, Louth had lost one of their better players, Conor Grimes, to a second yellow card while Kildare had lost their standout defender, Ryan Houlihan, to an injury that looked to be hamstring-related.

“I wasn’t talking to him yet,” his manager replied when asked about the well-being of his corner-back dynamo, displaying a husbandry of language that mirrored his forwards’ economy shooting. “I’m very happy with the performance, we’re very happy to get the result,” Ryan expanded.

“In the second half they really came at us early on and we had to withstand a lot of pressure and a lot of good play on their part, and thankfully we did.”

In truth, however, this game underlined the gulf that still exists between an ambitious wannabe like Louth and a more battle-hardened outfit like Kildare. They will share the same Division 2 league table in 2023 but, in the spring just gone, they were two divisions apart and it showed. Afterwards, Harte lamented Louth’s first-half failure to exert any pressure on Mark Donnellan’s restarts (they enjoyed some belated success by pressing up in the third quarter) but a more telling factor was Louth’s travails off their own kick-out.

By half-time, Kildare’s middle-eight hunters had already hoovered up eight of James Califf’s longer kick-outs, all of which ensured that most of the action – and scores – were flowing towards the Park Avenue end.

It might have been closer if Donnellan hadn’t spread himself to smother Bevan Duffy’s 13th-minute goal chance, or if Liam Jackson’s 28th-minute ‘goal’ hadn’t been scratched off for a square ball. But those caveats shouldn’t disguise the level of Kildare’s dominance, or the shooting accuracy of Ben McCormack, Jimmy Hyland and (bar the odd blooper) the mercurial Flynn.

“Maybe our boys didn’t expect such intensity and such power from them – not having faced that in recent times,” Harte reflected. “We were getting turned over, we were losing possession, and you had to go and start all over again. It was a very high-octane start, and we just got caught on the wrong end of that.”

For Harte, then, a sobering reminder of the journey still to travel. For Kildare, keep shooting like this and a first Leinster title in 22 years may not be such a pipedream after all.

SCORERS – Kildare: D Kirwan 1-3 (1f); J Hyland 0-5 (1f); B McCormack 0-4; K Feely 1-0 (pen); D Flynn (1m), P Cribbin 0-3 each; P Woodgate 0-2 (1f), B McLoughlin, A Beirne 0-1 each. Louth: S Mulroy 0-5 (1m, 1f); C Grimes 0-3 (2m); C Early, C Byrne, T Durnin, J Murphy 0-1 each.

KILDARE – M Donnellan 7; M O’Grady 7, S Ryan 7, R Houlihan 8; T Archibold 7, J Murray 6, K Flynn 7; K Feely 7, K O’Callaghan 6; A Beirne 6, B McCormack 8, P Cribbin 7; B McLoughlin 6, D Flynn 8, J Hyland 8. Subs: D Kirwan 8 for McLoughlin (49), P McDermott 6 for Beirne (52), D Hyland 6 for Murray (62), P Woodgate 7 for Hyland (66), M Joyce 6 for Houlihan (inj 66).

LOUTH – J Califf 6; D Corcoran 5, B Duffy 6, D McKenny 6; J Clutterbuck 5, N Sharkey 5, E Callaghan 6; T Durnin 6, C Early 6; L Jackson 5, S Mulroy 7, C McKeever 5; C Downey 6, C Grimes 7, C Byrne 5. Subs: L Grey 5 for Clutterbuck (28), T Jackson 6 for Byrne (ht), D Campbell 5 for Early (56), C Keenan 6 for Callaghan (58), J Murphy 7 for Durnin (temp 67), G Browne for Duffy (72).

REF – D Gough (Meath)