Like Roy Keane in Turin 23 years ago, James McCarthy showed last Sunday why he’s Dublin’s greatest ever footballer

Roy Curtis

In 35 years on press-box duty, I cannot remember being more emotionally touched by the efforts of one man to fight through the storm

10 July 2022; James McCarthy of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

10 July 2022; James McCarthy of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Spellbound as the gigantic-hearted James McCarthy again unveiled a spirit incapable of wilting, Alex Ferguson’s breathless Turin eulogy to Roy Keane came rolling across the years.

McCarthy, an elemental and compelling presence shaking a clenched fist at the notion of surrender, delivered as titanic a Croke Park exhibition of will as Keane had on that Italian Champions League night in 1999, the one that moved his flinty old Glaswegian patron to the brink of tears.

