Tyrone, Mayo and Armagh have all been turfed out the front door in the first two weeks of the party and their punishment in the grand scheme of the All-Ireland? Nothing.

You see, whilst Derry, Galway and Donegal came to the championship with the right dress code, whilst they all somewhat defied the odds – and certainly silenced the doubting commentary around each of their provincial chances – they’ve left themselves just two games shy of an All-Ireland quarter-final.

But the teams they’ve conquered and consigned to Back Door Entrance Only, they’re now two games off the quarter-finals too. They’ve lost and they’ve still advanced further.

That’s right – where once a first round exit meant a long, perilous path through four qualifier games, the introduction of the Táilteann Cup has halved that journey and, worse, it means that exiting the provincial championship in the first round is actually equivalent to exiting in the provincial semi-finals.

When all is said and done, Tyrone won’t be any worse off than Derry or Monaghan when that Ulster semi throws someone else to the qualifiers.

In fact, Tyrone will just be resting up, waiting, giving themselves plenty of time for a reset, safe in the knowledge that the back door action doesn’t start until after the provincial semi-finalists knock lumps out of each other.

The back door could realistically throw up one preliminary game this year but if Limerick overcome Tipperary in Munster, it’s likely that the qualifiers will consist of an even number of eight Division One and Two teams who never made their provincial finals. After one round, the remaining four play the provincial final losers for a place in the last eight.

They say the back door will be harder in 2022 because it’s only the top 16 teams in the league so the draw will naturally be tougher whatever way it’s sliced. But of course it’s going to be tougher, we’re two games out from Croke Park.

What’s happened here is these teams are being parachuted into the qualifiers at the old Round 3 phase and they’re being dropped there regardless if they lost a preliminary match, a quarter-final, or a semi-final.

Maybe it doesn’t matter. Maybe for Tyrone, it’s punishment enough that two of their last three All-Ireland defences have seen Derry ambush them at Healy Park in the Ulster quarter-finals.

Maybe it’s sore as it is for James Horan and Kieran McGeeney seeing the rest of their respective provinces carry on without them, essentially putting them to bed early so the adults could carry on talking.

Maybe for a team who’ve won one game in Ulster in the 10 seasons previous, it was victory enough the sight of that sole Derry flag emerge from the packed Omagh stand as the home support grew quieter and Derry grew bolder.

Maybe the hope and the aggression and the joy in Thomas Mallon’s voice summed this day up perfectly for the Oak Leaf county. Mallon, an outstanding goalkeeper for Derry through the years, now a coach stationed in the terrace behind the goals roaring for every decision, kickout and turnover.

Maybe all that matters is that Derry believed again for the first time in a long time. That Pádraig Joyce came back from the brink and then some. That Donegal laid down a marker.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher celebrates after his side's victory over Tyrone in Healy Park, Omagh. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Derry manager Rory Gallagher celebrates after his side's victory over Tyrone in Healy Park, Omagh. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

And maybe all that counts is they’re all still in the hunt for provincial glory and more days like this.

But in the Sam Maguire picture, what happens in Ulster or Connacht or anywhere else isn’t as relevant anymore. Win two or three games and you’re in the last eight – even if you lose one along the way.

Tyrone, having been drawn the short straw of a preliminary with Fermanagh this year, initially had the task of winning four games to make it to the All-Ireland quarter-finals through Ulster. They won one, lost one, and now they’ve somehow advanced to needing just two more wins.

In 2023, the football championship is changing to a system where the eight provincial finalists and the other top eight teams in the leagues - not including the provincial finalists - automatically qualify for the last 16 round robin.

It means that if you avoid relegation from Division Two, you’re almost guaranteed a place in the last 16 of the championship regardless of what happens in the province.

And, now, we’re getting an early insight into life after the provincial championships mattering to All-Ireland progression.

In the first few weeks of this campaign, in the quarter-finals of the provinces, two of Division One’s top three sides this year and the current All-Ireland champions have been dumped out but they haven’t been knocked back any further.

Big scalps that don’t affect the big picture. So much so that Tyrone and Mayo are still joint third favourites for the All-Ireland in some bookmakers. The same as it was two weeks ago.

And maybe that’s all okay too. Maybe it’s high time provincial structures stopped dictating the All-Ireland unevenly with a discrepancy in the number of games played and a massive discrepancy in the opponents being faced to advance to the same stage - and all because of an accident of geography and an ancient line drawn through a map.

Maybe this is a move towards the separation of provincial championships as isolated tournaments, but maybe all those afraid of cutting them off got a glimpse of the future and a glimpse of how much they’ll always mean.

Whatever happens in the big picture, Derry desperately needed Sunday and it joins the annals of the county alongside other famous victories over Tyrone like 2006 and 2001 – days and moments untouched by history regardless of what did or didn’t happen after.

And whatever happens to the All-Ireland structure over the coming years, Tyrone are never going to want to lose to Derry in Healy Park in a championship match. Mayo are never going to want to lose to Galway in Castlebar in a championship match.

Even if everyone advances afterwards, even if the provincial championship doesn’t affect your All-Ireland chances, never underestimate local rivalry in the GAA, and don’t forget what one game can do for the momentum of a county. In either direction.