| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Like Mayo and Armagh, Tyrone won’t lose much sleep after being turfed out the championship’s front door

Conán Doherty

Hammering by Derry still sees reigning champions advance as new championship quirk comes into play

Shane McGuigan of Derry and Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone tussle during the Ulster SFC quarter-final at O'Neills Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Shane McGuigan of Derry and Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone tussle during the Ulster SFC quarter-final at O'Neills Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Shane McGuigan of Derry and Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone tussle during the Ulster SFC quarter-final at O'Neills Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Shane McGuigan of Derry and Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone tussle during the Ulster SFC quarter-final at O'Neills Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tyrone, Mayo and Armagh have all been turfed out the front door in the first two weeks of the party and their punishment in the grand scheme of the All-Ireland? Nothing.

You see, whilst Derry, Galway and Donegal came to the championship with the right dress code, whilst they all somewhat defied the odds – and certainly silenced the doubting commentary around each of their provincial chances – they’ve left themselves just two games shy of an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Most Watched

Privacy