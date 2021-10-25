| 12.9°C Dublin

Like communism, a fairer championship could fail miserably in the real world

Pat Spillane

GAA president Larry McCarthy during the Special Congress at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

GAA president Larry McCarthy during the Special Congress at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Saturday’s GAA Special Congress reminded me of a joke I heard during the week about the fate of a Kerry and a Tyrone man who were both facing the death penalty.

Granted a last wish, the Tyrone man said he wanted to watch a video of the county’s dramatic All-Ireland semi-final win over Kerry this year. And what was the Kerry man’s wish? ‘Shoot me first’.

There was an element of that in the debate about reforming the All-Ireland football championship. It was a case of choosing between the lesser of two evils.

