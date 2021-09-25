| 18.5°C Dublin

Life lasts as long as it lasts, the trick is to live it to the full

Joe Brolly

Anto Finnegan’s death is being mourned but his outlook must be celebrated

Anto and me talked on the phone a few weeks ago. He never mentioned that things weren’t good. Why would he?

Anto and me talked on the phone a few weeks ago. He never mentioned that things weren’t good. Why would he?

Shortly after he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, I said something dumb to Anto Finnegan along the lines of “what terrible luck.” He said to me, “There’s nothing to be sad about. I have a great life.”

In June of 2018, by which time he was in a specialised wheelchair/body machine that could raise him up into a standing position and all the rest, he rang me to say he wanted to go to the first round of the championship at Celtic Park. Derry were playing Donegal.

I rang the Derry County Board and they made all the arrangements. Anto arrived in his van with his son Conall a few hours before the throw in, emerged from the rear and parked himself outside Mary B’s bar on the footpath, overlooking the Bogside.

