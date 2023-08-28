Liam McHale puts exit from Mayo set-up down to ‘totally different philosophy on how this team should play’

Liam McHale has said a clash of football philosophies lay behind his decision to leave the Mayo management team after just one season.

The Mayo legend was part of a high-powered five-man team, led by his brother-in-law Kevin McStay, that was appointed a year ago after James Horan’s resignation.

McHale previously worked alongside McStay with St Brigid’s, helping the south-Roscommon outfit to All-Ireland club SFC glory a decade ago, and then the Roscommon county team, winning a Connacht title in 2017.

But their latest partnership proved a more shortlived venture, albeit Mayo did achieve Allianz League success as the precursor to a roller-coaster championship campaign culminating in a quarter-final defeat to Dublin.

McHale wasn't expected to have a very prominent role given the make-up of McStay’s backroom team, with former boss Stephen Rochford returning as assistant manager alongside veteran coach Donie Buckley and Damien Mulligan.

And he has now opened up on his reasons for stepping away after just one campaign.

“There was five of us there, and the four lads had a totally different philosophy on how this team should play than what I had,” McHale told Tara Doherty of Ballina Community Radio.

“I’m surprised at Kevin because normally we’d be in sync. I just felt there is no point in me being there when I am so far removed from their thinking.

“I didn’t want to drag anybody down, and I didn’t want to upset the flow of the whole thing. I thought it was the right thing to do.”

However, the former midfield talisman stressed that he enjoyed getting to know the Mayo players, including some decorated stars of the last decade.

“It was great. I wouldn’t have known most of the senior lads,” McHale explained.

“I would have known Conor Loftus from coaching him in basketball. I would have known Kevin McLoughlin from meeting him around the place. But I never had a chat with Aidan or Cillian or Diarmuid or Jason.

“I was happy I went in and got to know the boys. I’d like to think any of them could feel they can give me a call if they wanted advice or to meet up for a coffee. I’d be there for them, I know what they are at.”