Liam McHale leaves Kevin McStay’s management ticket in Mayo after one season

Liam McHale has left the Mayo senior football backroom team after just one year.

Sources in Mayo GAA have confirmed that McHale will not be on the Kevin McStay management ticket in 2024.

McHale is a brother-in-law of McStay and the two have had a close management connection through the years, winning an All-Ireland club title with St Brigid's in 2013 and then a Connacht title with Roscommon in 2017. McStay was manager for both wins with McHale as coach.

It was a natural progression then that McHale would join McStay when he took over as Mayo manager last year.

McStay has also had Stephen Rochford as his assistant manager and Donie Buckley as coach in his first year while Damien Mulligan was a selector. Mulligan was delegated responsibility for liaising with clubs on behalf of the senior management while one of MacHale's tasks was U-20 liaison.

Mayo won the league but then lost to Roscommon in the Connacht quarter-final and Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

McHale has also had previous coaching and advisory roles with Clare and Cavan.