Lessons to learn from Tyrone for all their rivals

Saturday’s All-Ireland final showed that almost everything we thought about this year’s football championship was wrong.

The light it shone on this year’s competition also illuminated the way to a 2022 renewal which could be the most intriguing in many years.

Tyrone’s three main rivals for next year’s crown will all have to revisit the past if they’re to overhaul the champions. Success may depend on their ability to re-enlist three of the towering figures of 21st century football. Or, as they’re also known, two Jacks and a Jim.

Mayo’s final failure makes Dublin’s defeat by James Horan’s team look considerably worse. Suspicions that semi-final had been merely an error-strewn dogfight were immediately buried by the epochal nature of the result.

The presumption was that the Dubs’ reign could only have been ended by a performance for the ages. Yet Mayo’s showing against Tyrone shows their semi-final display was over-rated.

The Connacht champions’ final performance greatly resembled the one which was good enough to defeat Dublin. The 0-13 landed in semi-final normal time became 0-15 in the final.

But Tyrone punished Mayo’s wastefulness in the way Dublin would have normally done. That loss to a weaker Mayo side than Dublin had overcome in the past places a question mark over Dessie Farrell’s bona fides as worthy successor to Jim Gavin. A Dubs team which looked unhappy all season is in need of a boost. And what could be better for morale than bringing back the most talented member of the six-in-a-row side?

Dublin haven’t been the same without Jack McCaffrey. When the prodigious wing-back announced his departure last year he seemed adamant it was for good. Yet McCaffrey is still just 27 and returned after a previous break from the game. It’s also worth remembering that McCaffrey announced his retirement just a few months after Covid-19 hit our shores. As a doctor, the Clontarf man was at the coalface of the struggle against the disease.

Is it possible this had some bearing on his decision? McCaffrey would have been placed in an impossible situation when news broke that Dublin were training in breach of lockdown regulations. Seeing your team become poster boys for the anti-Nphet brigade would have been unbearable for any medical professional.

The Covid threat has not vanished but a semblance of normal life is returning. In those circumstances a McCaffrey return might not be impossible. It would be a game-changing fillip for the Dubs. By contrast with Dublin, Kerry’s semi-final defeat seems less unforgivable in the light of Sunday’s match. The decider furnished evidence that the likes of Kieran McGeary, Conor Meyler, Conn Kilpatrick and Darren McCurry really have made massive improvements under new management. They hadn’t simply been made look better by Kingdom shortcomings.

Yet this proof that Kerry were closer than we thought probably won’t save Peter Keane. This year’s loss remains Kerry’s most shattering semi-final defeat since they were humiliated by Tyrone in 2003.

That particular fiasco ushered in the reign of Jack O’Connor. The former boss’s resignation from Kildare suggests the same measure may be taken this time.

Sceptics say O’Connor might struggle to adapt to the modern game. Yet Liam Sheedy made a similar return and won an All-Ireland with Tipperary two years ago. And Mick O’Dwyer worked miracles with Kildare and Laois during his fourth decade of management.

The Dromid man’s steering of Kildare to a first Leinster final in four years suggests no great drop-off in performance.

O’Connor’s winning credentials are impressive. Only O’Dwyer, Gavin and Seán Boylan have captured more All-Irelands as a manager. His ability to improvise might be crucial too. Could Kerry’s apparently intractable full-back problems be solved by some inspired coup like the one which brought Kieran Donaghy to full-forward?

Donegal have been almost forgotten since Tyrone knocked them out in July. That game turned on a couple of minutes of madness during which Michael Murphy first missed a penalty and then mistimed a tackle to earn himself a red card. Shorn of their most important player and a man short, Donegal were still in contention till a flurry of late points saw Tyrone home. The game didn’t seem that big of a deal in Sam Maguire terms at the time. Yet Donegal may have had a ‘what might have been’ feeling on Saturday evening.

Few would argue that the 2018 and 2019 Ulster kingpins possess less talented individuals than the new All-Ireland champions. But could they really have gathered momentum as the championship went on in the same way as Tyrone?

Pressure

Perhaps not given their disappointing Super 8s exits of two and three years ago. The talent is there but Donegal have seemed like a team who wilt under serious pressure.

That’s why they need to move heaven and earth to bring Jim McGuinness back as manager. His media work shows that the former messiah still takes a profound interest in the game.

The prospect of taking on an apparently invincible Dublin team and a Kerry side which looked almost as good might not have been particularly appealing. But 2021 proved that both are much more vulnerable than previously suspected.

Had McGuinness been brought in after Donegal’s loss to Cavan last winter, perhaps we’d again be hailing him as football’s ultimate miracle worker. Donegal were further off the pace when his first reign began than they are now.

Given Tyrone’s traditional inability to put two big seasons together, a path could open up pretty quickly.

Donegal need Jimmy, Dublin need Jack Mac and Kerry need Jack O. The chasing pack need to do some hard thinking followed by some serious persuasion. Sam Maguire is there for the taking in 2022. Fortune will favour the brave. It did this year.